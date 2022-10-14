It seems as though the older I get the less I like to leave home. This time, a family commitment took us to Buffalo, New York. It was an event for my step-daughter, and I would not have missed it for anything, despite my reluctance to break my routine. Her husband grew up in Buffalo and in Vernon, Vermont. Opportunity and family took them to Buffalo, and they have thrived there.
I have two old high school friends living in Buffalo, and my biological Grandmother was from there. Her family had a summer home in West Brattleboro, and that was how she met and married my biological Grandfather. Frank Richardson, my adoptive Grandfather, grew up in Clarence, New York, a Buffalo suburb. When his father died at an early age, the family moved back to Hartland, Vermont, where they had originated. So I have some ancient Buffalo connections.
The population of metropolitan Buffalo is about a million souls, which reflects a 107 percent increase since the COVID pandemic. Actual buffalo never roamed the surrounding plains. It is believed that the city is named for the French pronunciation of the river. It was known as beau fleuve (“beautiful river”), in reference to the local Buffalo River. The name is clearly an anglicized mispronunciation. Then there is the current aesthetic aspect of Buffalo. It is downright not scenic. Driving between our hotel and our daughter and son-in-law's home, you can see that city planning and zoning has been non-existent. Residential and industrial buildings are a big mash-up. The downtown has a few high rise buildings, with one large brick high rise that stands taller than all the rest. The harbor is nearby, and it is about 90 percent industrial.
The family event took place in the shadow of the tallest downtown building at a four-story pub, hotel and event center called “Pearl Street.” The brick and wrought iron building, with its balconies and interesting interior architectural features proved to be the perfect venue for family events. One can see Lake Erie from the second floor function room as well. The staff was friendly and super professional.
On the day of our family event the town was alive with team spirit for the Buffalo Bills football team, hosting the Pittsburgh Steelers that day. Bills banners were everywhere, and many of the people we ran across were wearing Bills hats and jackets. My impression of the people was very positive, and we encountered friendly people at every turn.
The latest word on Buffalo is that the city is growing, the housing market is competitive, and there are many manufacturing jobs. The downsides are the winter weather, with an average of 85 inches of snowfall every winter; the crime rate is higher than average, but the cost of living is 27 percent less than New York City.
I’ve been to Buffalo a half dozen times in my lifetime and it’s OK. The people have always been friendly. Before we left the city this trip, we noted that the Buffalo Bills had beaten the Pittsburgh Steelers by a huge margin. People were generally euphoric.
My step-daughter and her husband have established themselves very nicely in their chosen city, and we’re proud of their accomplishments ... but I have to tell you, getting back to Vermont was wonderful.