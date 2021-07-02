I have to say that I like being vaccinated. I like the fact that the COVID-19 vaccinations are proving to be effective against the new variants coming from India and Brazil. I like the fact that our government in Vermont is doing a great job of getting the vaccination job done. Has it been perfect? No, but nothing is. When your program is considered the best in the nation there’s little room for criticism, yet some folks always find a way. I’m quite grateful for the way Vermont handled the COVID-19 pandemic and continues to do an excellent job.
I’ve recently been able to attend primary school graduation for my youngest grandson. I drove him to his favorite restaurant with the top down, his first ride in a convertible. My granddaughter got to ride home on the return trip, also her first convertible ride. That was one of the first times I’ve felt perfectly free from all the COVID negativity.
A few days later I rode my Can-Am three-wheeler over to the farm to deliver a birthday card to my oldest grandson, Sam. Once again, no exposure worries and a nice visit with yet another wonderful grandchild who is now taller and most likely a lot smarter than I’ll ever be. I was surprised to find him at home as he puts in a lot of hours at the family restaurant as well as the farm. All-in-all it was another happy post-vaccination day.
On Sunday, Father’s Day, my significant other and I dined at Stewart and John’s with her Dad and her Mom by marriage. It’s always a good time when we get together with David and Susan and this time was no exception. Simply being able to dine out with the people you love is such a gift that we have missed more than I ever thought we would. Fortunately for us, the tables at the restaurant were moved a good distance apart and we were able to carry on a conversation. I suppose that is one of the very few benefits of the pandemic.
Restaurants took a brutal beating with the pandemic, with many unable to survive it. Vaccinations have helped tremendously to begin the process of bringing restaurants back. When something as lifestyle-altering as a pandemic hits an industry so hard, you might think that it will take a long time for people to resume their previous patterns of dining out. In some cases it has, and in other instances, it’s as if the flood gates opened up. Restaurants that had a good take-out business pre-pandemic appeared to survive OK, but I’m sure it was touch-and-go there for quite a while. The food business is hard and the last thing anyone in that industry needed was a worldwide pandemic. Yet what we saw as a reaction to it was a lot of innovation and an amazing work ethic to survive.
So my take on all of this is that being vaccinated equals freedom. One of my favorite freedoms is to dine out in restaurants with family and friends. Having been denied that for so long was more difficult than I thought. Now that we are emerging on the other side of it I’m encouraging everyone to rejoice in your newfound vaccination freedom by frequenting our local restaurants. Not only you, but they, deserve a break!