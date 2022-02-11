I love music. Like millions of others, I could not explain it, much less play any of it on an instrument. When I did play an instrument it was simplistic but thoroughly satisfying. On rare occasions it was magical. Everything I did was uneducated and purely instinctual. The only thing I had going for me is that I have a good ear. I can duplicate notes after some trial and error. At one time I typed in some BASIC machine language from a manual into my Commodore 64 computer. The program I typed in could evaluate the user's ability to duplicate pitch. My oldest daughter and I learned that we were both good at this when we used the program. We both sing on key. Neither of us can read music.
In college, my daughter got into the Jazz Ensemble. The music professor was the former bass player for Doc Severinsen’s Tonight Show band. She had fun with the experience. My dormitory roommate in Boston was a music major at the Berklee School of Music. I would often hang out with him at Berklee practice sessions. These experiences enhanced our interest and enjoyment of music.
When I was at the Dartmouth College radio stations, an interviewee and I had a very brief shoving match with the studio B door. I never saw the guy but later was told that it was Tom Scholz, the genius behind the rock band Boston. Boston’s music is timeless and I’ve been a fan since my first listen. I recently ran across a Rick Beato evaluation of Boston’s classic song "More Than a Feeling." Beato’s YouTube series titled "What makes this song great" is a deconstruction of classic rock-era tunes. Rick Beato’s YouTube channel has 2.7 million subscribers, so something entertaining is happening there.
Sixty-year-old Beato holds a B.A. in music from Ithaca College and a Masters Degree in jazz from the New England Conservatory in Boston. He has taught and lectured at several Universities, he is a music producer and sound engineer who co-owns Black Dog Sound Studios in Stone Mountain, Georgia. He is also an accomplished songwriter with a Billboard #1 country hit to his credit and is a studio musician on multiple instruments. He is a likable, enthusiastic commentator on his YouTube channel and usually garners a million likes for his videos.
In Beato’s evaluation of Boston’s "More Than a Feeling," he discusses founder Tom Scholz’s musical genius, informing his audience of Scholz’s background as an MIT graduate and engineer for the Polaroid Corporation. The Boston sound is the brainchild of Scholz’s inventive genius and the effects used on Boston’s albums are Scholz's electronic inventions. Those electronics were manufactured by Scholz and are used by musicians worldwide. I remember when a company I once worked for shared the same accountant with the band Boston. I recall having dinner with the accountant where he shook his head in amazement at the long-lasting commercial success of the band and of the electronics that Tom Scholz invented. This happened years after the band had stopped recording and touring, so that gives you an idea of Scholz’s influence and staying power in the rock world.
If you were ever a fan of Boston it is well worth it to watch Rick Beato’s episode on the song "More Than a Feeling." Beato’s animated breakdown of the song's elements is fun to see. Beato suddenly picks up a 12-string guitar and explains the fade-in introduction to the song, then plays a six-string Gibson Les Paul, perfectly duplicating the lead solo. Next, he wields a Fender P bass guitar to point out the unique patterns written for that instrument in the song. One does not have to know much about music to understand and appreciate all of the inside recording information disseminated by Rick Beato. He makes it fun while giving you a glimpse of the genius required to make a classic song.