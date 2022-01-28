My primary wood stove is a Woodstock Soapstone model that is probably a quarter-century old. I love this stove. It radiates heat long after the fire has gone out and it heats most of our home in the process. I use a Jotul F 602 wood stove in the older section of my house. There are many windows and a cathedral ceiling there. I use the Jotul when the temperatures get down below 20 degrees. I like the Jotul because it is easy to use and it is good supplemental heat for the room it is in. They made over a million F 602s and the manufacturer recently discontinued them. I have attempted to find out why, but the old inter-tubes have not yet yielded an answer. Before my current stoves, I had another popular classic stove, the Vermont Castings Vigilant. I burned one of those for a couple of decades. I bought another Vigilant only to learn that it was too big for the space that my Jotul now heats. I ended up giving it to my dad. He will be using it in another week or so.
Just because I have burned wood for at least three and a half decades does not mean that I know what I am doing. Recently the Woodstock Soapstone stove has been giving me trouble. It does not draw sufficiently, and too much smoke fills the room when I load it. I thought it might be the re-circulation valve, so I opened up the stove to find it inoperable due to a cracked cast iron dog gear. The company does not make that part any longer, so I performed a redneck repair by sticking a metal can in the opening to hold the valve open. While I had the stove opened up, I noticed excessive creosote build-up, so I cleaned the pipe out as best I could. I put everything back together and fired it up. There was no improvement, which meant that the chimney was nearly plugged with creosote. I thought I had the Chimney Sweep here a couple of years back, so I booked him immediately.
Come to find out the Chimney Sweep was not here a couple of years ago. The last time I had him here was five years ago. No wonder my stove would not burn efficiently. Losing track of time is nothing new for me, but this one could have had disastrous results. I have stainless steel liners in my two chimneys, which would have been a bit of a good thing if I had a chimney fire, but allowing it to go for five years without cleaning was tempting fate.
Ian the Chimney Sweep cleaned everything with great care. He performed a temporary fix on the internal stove valve. He used stainless steel wire to do the repair. He also informed me that there was a lot of glazed build-up in the chimney, which is especially dangerous if it catches fire. The hard-packed glaze will burn at very high temperatures for a long time. Not good. He asked me how many years I have been burning wood and I told him at least 35. To paraphrase Ian the chimney sweep, “You old-timers do not burn your stoves hot enough.” I knew he was right. He went on to tell me that my stove had become a “still that creates creosote.” Right again. He recommended that I affix a thermometer to my stove pipe to monitor how hot I’m keeping it. I heard him loud and clear.
What followed was a discussion about how some folks take burning wood a bit too casually. That laissez-faire attitude has resulted in devastating chimney fires that have destroyed some beautiful homes. I heard him loud and clear. I have been very fortunate with wood heat over the years, and I am not about to become another statistic by neglecting regular cleanings. I need to watch my stove pipe temps in the future and try to break my old-timer habits. I consider myself sufficiently burned and chastened.