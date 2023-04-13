I swear this is an affliction. Since I was a little kid I have always had to look up to see all aircraft flying overhead. Maybe it was my adoptive father’s influence. He loved airplanes. He was in the crowd of 30,000-plus Vermonters who gathered at Hartness State Airport in North Springfield to see Charles Lindbergh land the Spirit of St Louis on a visit. My adoptive father earned his pilot’s license in the late 1940s. The talk at our house always seemed to center around cars and airplanes while I was growing up, and we went up with other pilots many times over the years. At the age of 5, I had already been taught the pre-flight checklist for getting a small, single-engined prop plane onto the runway.
I got pretty good at identifying planes I would see at small airports. I built model planes and have always had a keen interest flying, but I never cared to get my pilot’s license. I liked the equipment but not the idea of piloting one myself. I certainly knew about my dad’s friends who perished in aircraft accidents and the one neighbor who was burned and disfigured in a helicopter crash. Nope, not my cup of tea, but I still love plane spotting.
Since meeting and getting to know my biological dad, I have learned that we both share a love of aircraft. One of his greatest thrills was going up in a Stearman biplane a few years ago. He was able to take the controls over Lake Champlain. He is an Air Force veteran who put in for flight school and was accepted during the Korean War. As his preparations for transferring to Texas for flight school were nearly complete, the conflict ended and his flight school was canceled. His disappointment is still evident all these years later. However, on clear days we point out aircraft to each other.
My biological father’s eyesight degraded in recent years, and he had compromised vision in his right eye. His eyesight was essentially saved by Dr. Terrell in Brattleboro. He also had cataract surgery last week, and today he spotted a couple of planes before I did, so our plane spotting has gotten an added boost. The other pastime we seem to enjoy is trying to figure out where the aircraft we see originated, and where they are going.
We will spot an aircraft and toss out an educated guess, then I will run inside and bring out my laptop computer, log on to FlightRadar24, and see with certainty where the plane in question came from and where it is going. It may not sound like much of a pastime to you, but for two old men who will be 70 and 90 this year, it’s about as good as it gets.
One of our goals is to attend an air show soon, or at least drive down to Windsor Locks, Conn., and check out the aeronautical museum there. I’ve been to the National Air and Space Museum in Washington, D.C. a couple of times and I could spend the entire day there. You don’t have to physically take control of an airplane to enjoy the miracle of manned flight. There is plenty of aircraft to see by looking up right where you live, and there are many venues for seeing aircraft in the flesh right here in New England. One of the very best is the Owls Head Transportation Museum near Rockland, Maine. There is so much to see and experience, and I’m grateful to be able to share this interest with my father.