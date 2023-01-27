I do not enjoy dealing with firewood in warm weather, whether it is stacking, splitting, or cutting. I bought several cords of firewood from Hitchcock’s Firewood in Cambridgeport nearly two years ago. In about a week, I will be running out of it. I know it sounds silly, but I planned it so I would run out at the end of January or sometime in February, and it is working wonderfully. I will give Hitchcock’s a call for more firewood in a few months as they run an excellent operation.
The idea was to allow some log lengths I have to cure another year before cutting and splitting and to drop an ash tree for immediate burning. It also allowed me to avoid cutting any of that stuff in warm weather. So here we are in the middle of the winter of 2023 and if I don’t get myself out there in the next few days, we are out of firewood.
We have propane heat for the house, and it heats very evenly, but I do not want to rely on it if I can help it. The propane tank was full in early October, and we made it into the end of January using only $129 worth of propane, heating almost entirely with wood. The mild weather made all the difference. However, things have changed as they often do. We now have a real winter with lots of snow and colder temperatures, but still well above average for the next week or so.
I forced myself to get outside and work in winter, and at least for now, it has worked out well. I have slowly gotten more active since I retired and I am now capable of doing more physical labor. Forcing myself to cut and split and stack firewood is good for me. I need that exercise.
It is not the first time I have forced myself to do something that was a challenge. I have never been a morning person. Everyone’s circadian rhythm is different, yet mine has always been way out of whack. So, back in maybe 1984 (SRDC Director Bob Flint probably remembers this), we came up with the idea to do “The Morning Almanac with Arlo Mudgett” on WCFR in Springfield. I felt that it would force me to get up earlier each day, and it helped. The program has been on the air continuously on various radio stations from the Upper Valley to the Brattleboro area since then. We’re coming up on 40 years of doing this feature on local radio, and I believe it may qualify as the longest-continuously running radio feature program in the state. I am still not a morning person.
Forcing oneself to do something against your nature is facing your issues head-on. It doesn’t matter how old you are, it is never too late to seek change. If I remember right, most change is uncomfortable or downright painful. At one point in my life, I felt that I needed to leave my comfortable life in the valley and move to Hyannis, Massachusetts for professional development. It was brutal and I was desperately unhappy down in the flatlands. However, I grew. I developed skills that I never would have by living in my comfort zone in Vermont and New Hampshire. It forced me to up my game. I met some great people and learned many a life lesson in a relatively short period. Looking back on it, I can say that it was one of the best things I ever did for myself. It did have a price, but it was all short-term discomfort with a long-term benefit.
I plan to go into the spring of 2023 in better physical shape. In order to meet that goal, it will be all about forcing myself to do better.