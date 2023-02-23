Quite a few years back, I purchased a nice rust-free 1998 Toyota Four Runner in New Jersey. This dark bronze-colored beauty came with lots of options, like an electric moon roof, leather interior and power everything else. Even the rear window in this Toyota Tacoma-based SUV is electric and retractable. The car came with gold-colored logos and script. Four Runners are not cheap. They are highly desirable vehicles, because of their incredible reliability record, and that was why I wanted one. Never mind the dismal gas mileage, Four Runners are top-notch luxury SUVs with a full frame and a comfortable ride.
I had the Four Runner for a few years but decided to sell it, because there was a certain classic Mercedes that I wanted, so I sold it to my step-daughter and her husband, giving them a great deal, knowing full well that they would never regret buying it. That prediction proved to be correct, and they kept it for a few years, piling on lots of trouble-free miles.
A couple of years back my wife was visiting her daughter in Buffalo and learned that she and her husband were buying a brand new vehicle and selling the Four Runner. Having had a wonderful experience with the Four Runner on her annual vacation to visit relatives on Martha’s Vineyard, my wife purchased the Four Runner, and now it sits happily in our yard. She drives it on snow days or whenever she needs a larger vehicle for hauling loads. She lets me drive it any time I want, and I’ve fallen in love with it all over again.
Recently my ugly Dodge dump-run pickup succumbed to terminal rust (as many of them seem to do), and I gave it up for scrap. I have a 1975 Chevy pickup that is my current project vehicle, so I am not missing the Dodge. The Chevy runs and is awaiting better weather for my attention, but in the meantime, I’ve been enjoying the Four Runner for hauling and towing duties.
The intervening years of non-ownership were good to the dark bronze Four Runner, but the sun has taken its toll on the roof and hood. I view the loss of its clear coat on those surfaces as a badge of honor. It is still relatively rust-free with a solid frame and just a few bubbly spots on the rear hatch. It recently turned over 230,000 miles, and it runs and drives flawlessly. Even with all those miles, the book value of the Four Runner is more than twice what I paid for it many years ago. The clean, crisp styling and its bulletproof reputation make the 1998 Four Runner a modern-day classic and still highly desirable.
What this means is that I see the Four Runner as community property. My wife drives my RAV 4 and my sports cars, so I have no problem with all of this shared ownership business. The minor issues that need attention on the Four Runner will be dealt with by me. I take the community property designation seriously, and I will participate in the Four Runner’s maintenance and upkeep. Until the ¾-ton Chevy is ready, the Four Runner can take over towing duty relinquished by the expired Dodge. Dump/recycling runs have been on the Four Runners' duty list for some time, and it handles those chores with grace and dignity. Our fleet of seven vehicles has actually been community property in our household for years; all I finally needed to do was formally declare it as such.