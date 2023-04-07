When it comes to cousins, I have received an embarrassment of riches. Cousins on my adoptive family’s side number north of 30, and on my biological side the number is similar. Then there are second cousins and beyond. I haven’t met all of those multitudes, but I’ve met quite a few, for which I am thankful. I know the cousins I grew up with better than my biological cousins because we have a long history. The biological cousins are interesting because many of them share similarities from physical appearance to strangely aligned mental processes.
I had five cousins that lived in White River Junction on North Main Street near the old 25000 Gifts store when I was young. It is a busy stretch of road that was widened in the early 1960s. It was that event that caused their large home to be acquired by eminent domain and demolished. I spent several school vacation weeks there sporting about town with my older cousins Warren and Chuck. I was small enough to sit on the handlebars of their bicycles with my feet tentatively supported by the front axle nut. One of my cousins seemed to take a shine to a girl named Bonita, and we kept running into her quite on purpose. It became my job to alert her of our presence by yelling out “Beep beep Bonita” in a sing-song voice. My cousins had little trouble enlisting me in their shenanigans.
A couple of houses down the street from my cousin's home there was a somewhat crabby elderly woman who was easily triggered by anyone walking along the top of the concrete retaining wall that ran in front of her house. She would come out on her porch and yell “Get off my wall.” I was given instructions to walk on the wall and reply to her that it was public property. My cousins hid out of sight while I traversed the wall. Sure enough, the lady came out and hollered at me. Knowing that I had an audience and that she had no idea who I was, I embellished my retorts with words that were not meant for general audiences. This earned me great street cred with my cousins.
I was also enlisted in one of their favorite pastimes. They had somehow acquired a bag full of scrap round leather stampings from the old tannery in Lebanon. Those stiff leather pieces flew like frisbees if you knew just how to hold your wrist while throwing. The object of the activity was to sail a disc into the open window of a passing automobile. We took the bag out onto the front porch and let the leather fly. It took a while, but before too long I was getting good at lobbing the leather through the open window targets. Just as we were all getting our accuracy dialed in, a White River Police Cruiser stopped by and ended the fun. Sufficiently chastened, we went in search of other things to do that did not garner the attention of the police. Getting into trouble with your cousins ought to be a healthy learning experience. It certainly was for me.
Families do not seem as close as we were back in the day, probably due to our more mobile society. Thankfully, my grandchildren get to spend a fair amount of time with their cousins, which I believe to be a good thing. I have been blessed with two big families in my life. Family is one of the critical components of how we learn to socialize. Cousins are essential players in shaping who we become if we are fortunate to spend enough time with them.