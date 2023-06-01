My mission was to pick up my daughter and her husband at Logan Airport in Boston. All they did was fly to Miami for a much-needed vacation, and they wanted someone to pick them up. Couldn’t they choose an airline that flew out of an easy airport like Manchester, N.H., or Hartford, Conn.? Nope. They were using up air miles, and Boston was it. Maneuvering about in a city that was established in the 1600s has never been easy in my lifetime. Boston is a maze of one-way streets and cobblestones, right?
I thought a trip to Boston needed to be made into an event rather than a chore, so I asked my biological father to come along and share the experience. Boston figures large in our family lineage. Our nine and 10-time great grandfather was John Gallup, the first harbormaster of Boston Harbor. He was brought over the Atlantic from the south of England by Governor Winthrop for that specific job. My father’s father was named John Gallup and my father’s middle name is Winthrop. We both love the history of the city, and we have plans to visit Gallup’s Island in Boston Harbor, which was once owned by our many-times great-grandfather, not on this trip. The plan was to pick up my daughter and son-in-law at the airport, drive into the North End and have a meal in a nice Italian restaurant.
Rather than rely on GPS to get us to Logan on time, I chose the easiest route I knew, namely the Mass Pike from Springfield to Boston directly to Logan. The signage is excellent, and it is pretty much a direct shot. We had to pick them up at terminal B at 1:43 p.m. I did my best to time our arrival. It was an uneventful, smooth ride made easier by the Big Dig improvements, and we pulled up to the curbside at terminal B about two minutes after my daughter and son-in-law got there.
The plan was to hand the keys over to my son-in-law and have him drive to the North End, which he did like a pro. He and my daughter are successful local restaurateurs who know and love good food. Their knowledge of Italian cuisine and the North End proved to be a big plus because we had a fabulous dining experience at a lovely restaurant.
Our ride into Boston was done without navigational aids, which is a testament to the success of the Big Dig that screwed the city up for so many years. That controversial multi-billion dollar public works project has paid off handsomely. Since its completion, there has been a building boom in the city. It is easier to take advantage of all that Boston offers, and it has transformed large sections of the landscape into a modern, well-functioning city. That is quite unlike the city where I attended school in the early 1970s. It was a dirtier place with aging infrastructure strangled by a convoluted network of streets and highways.
Boston will always have its unique quirks and foibles. How could a city founded in the 1600s be anything but? Those very quirks and foibles give Boston its character.
After returning home to peaceful, quiet Vermont, my Dad and I remarked what an enjoyable trip it was. I hadn’t been there for a few years, and my father hadn’t been there for maybe 20 years. He was amazed at our smooth trip into the city and that we sort of did it the old-fashioned way, by dead reckoning and following the signs.