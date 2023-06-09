Where do you keep your garbage? We go to the recycling facility every week, and we have a recycling container on our glassed-in porch and a garbage container with a lid. We also have a pet door that allows our cat to get out of the weather and onto the porch when we aren’t home. Last summer, raccoons figured out the pet door, and the fun began.
The first indication of having marauders was the garbage strewn all over the porch. I took progressive steps in dealing with the issue. The first step was leaving a light on. That was useless. Chasing them off the porch was a risky tactic that failed. I finally had to place a temporary block over the pet door, thus denying our innocent cat access to her occasional shelter.
I moved the garbage container to our enclosed woodshed. I unblocked the pet door, and now the cat is happy. One particularly stinky bag of garbage sent a siren call to the raccoons. They found a way into the woodshed. We also made the mistake of not rinsing out every can that goes into the recycling bin on the glassed-in porch. That prompted a raccoon raid, so now we are more careful about rinsing cans and bottles to eliminate any possible food odors, and it has worked.
The woodshed garbage container remained to be addressed. I thought about locking down the plastic garbage cans lid with a hasp but hacking into plastic seemed like a non-starter. I pondered building a wooden container with a lid that could be secured, but I am a lousy box builder. Then happenstance hit me in the face while driving down a road I travel every day. Beside the road was a large, well-made wooden box with a big “FREE” sign attached. I’m not big on picking up items beside the road, so I pondered the possibilities for two weeks.
There were no takers on the free box. One day I stopped at my Dad’s house and asked if he could lend me a hand. We drove over to the road where the free box was still waiting for a new purpose in its life. We gave it that purpose and wrestled it into the bed of my new truck.
Amazingly, the big wooden box fits nicely into the only empty space in the woodshed. A trip to the hardware store netted some hinges, a metal hasp, and a 3/4-inch section of plywood that fits the box perfectly. The entire cost of the wood, parts, and pieces was around $50. Fair enough!
I cast about my wood scraps, made a prop rod for the heavy lid, attached the hinges and hasp, and now we have a big, secure garbage container that should be raccoon-proof. Bears are another story, but the neighborhood bruin has not visited our refuse... yet.
The free box is probably sturdy enough to be left outside. When the time comes to fill the woodshed with firewood, I will need to seal it with a paint sealer and devise a weatherproof covering for the lid. That is a project for another day. For now, we have our nocturnal marauders held at bay.