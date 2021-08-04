The news has been out since 2020, but we were so focused on the pandemic that an Oxford University discovery of huge importance was practically missed. Scientists at Oxford made a small amount of jet fuel from carbon dioxide. That is monumental news once the implications sink in.
Because we directly inject 95 billion gallons of burnt jet fuel into the upper atmosphere each year, the Oxford discovery could have a huge impact on one of the largest contributors to climate change. The challenge is in scaling the science up to mass production of fuel. Then there is the bigger challenge of the technology ever seeing the light of day in the face of probable oil company bribery and political sabotage. The scum of the world will see the opportunity for a big payday if they find themselves in a position to impede such revolutionary technology as turning carbon dioxide into jet fuel.
Optimistic claims of mass production within three years have been claimed, but how many times have we heard such things said before? It has been possible to make jet fuel from carbon dioxide for quite some time. However, the process requires catalysts based on rare and expensive metals. This newly developed process depends on a catalyst derived from iron which is abundant and cheap to obtain. The carbon dioxide levels in the atmosphere are more plentiful at this time than they have ever been, so that won’t be an issue. The guesstimates are that if this form of jet fuel production were to become the primary source for all jet fuel it would transform jet flight into a net-zero carbon endeavor. When you take into account that the emissions of burned jet fuel are directly injected into our atmosphere at 30,000 to 40,000 feet above sea level, any gain in carbon emissions reduction is a great help.
The scientists at Oxford have stated that they are searching for a partner to fund the next steps of scaling up the process of making jet fuel from carbon dioxide. This is where I get cynical about the whole deal. Do you honestly think that a handful of chemists are capable of navigating their process through the shark-infested waters of international finance to obtain reliable funding? Even finding trustworthy representation to do the job for them is fraught with pitfalls. I give the whole deal a 20 percent chance of becoming viable without something like the United States Congress behind them, and we all know the chances of something like that happening.
At one time we may have been able to say that technology might be able to save us from destroying our environment with our man-made pollution. When you take into consideration the corruption and greed that stand in the way of nearly every form of progress that humankind attempts to make, it now seems impossible. If you could remove the careerists and the schemers and the corrupt from the equation, you just might give poor old Mother Earth a fighting chance. But until we somehow develop the intelligence and the will to directly eject those kinds of human trash from business and politics I wouldn’t hold out too much hope.