I would have loved to have been a fly on the wall during that fateful product planning meeting at BRP (Bombardier Recreational Products) headquarters in the small town of Valcourt, Quebec, just 30 or so miles north of Newport, Vermont. Gilles Bombardier speaks to product planners seated around the conference room table. “We’ve got to come up with a platform that slots in with the Spyder but is stripped down like some hooligan bike, eh?” Yvette raises her hand excitedly and says “’ How about a bike that is a clean sheet of paper design with none of the things that are so annoying about conventional bikes, eh?” Marc is practically jumping up and down with excitement as he proclaims “And no chrome either, eh?”
At lunch across the BRP parking lot on Rue De La Montagne at Pizza Valcourt, the product development team was flushed with excitement. They knew they had hit this one out of the parc, er, uh, I mean park. A three-wheeled Can-Am hooligan bike with a super reliable Austrian-built Rotax engine (also owned by BRP) and none of the high maintenance stuff like chrome. I hope the company paid for their lunch that day. Alas, this bit of daydreaming is all in my head except for the factual stuff like Pizza Valcourt being across the parking lot from BRP.
With more than a month under my belt of living with a BRP Can-Am Ryker, I have found that the thing is entertaining, stimulating, and easy to care for. After 52 years of having motorcycles festooned with chrome wheels and spokes and handlebars, I’m sick of polishing the stuff. Unless you store your chromed-out bike in a heated garage or your living room you can expect to see rust on that chrome eventually. The Ryker has no chrome. It is all flat black and easy to care for. I rode it through that horrendous downpour that caused local flash flooding on July 29 in Westminster, Putney, and Rockingham, Vermont. The Ryker was a dirty mess post-storm. A simple wash afterward and it was back to looking brand new.
My hat is off to the folks at BRP for designing such innovative products as the Spyder and Ryker 3-wheeled motorcycles. I’ve noticed that many of my fellow motorcyclists now recognize these conveyances with the wave. I guess the word is out that these things are a blast to ride. While I would not exactly designate the Ryker as a hooligan bike, it certainly is a lot of fun from 0-60 with its gobs of low-end torque. Around town, it is a hoot. Anyone who knows engines also has respect for the venerable Rotax engines which power watercraft, snowmobiles, aircraft, and now 3-wheeled motorcycles. The sophisticated electronics that keep those three wheels firmly planted are also impressive.
I’m happy to say that my Can-Am Ryker has given me back my enthusiasm for riding. Yeah, it’s a different form of motorcycling. With 52 years of riding behind me, I think I’ve earned the right to call this thing a motorcycle because it sure feels like it.
As soon as I get my renewed passport I’m planning a ride up to Valcourt, Quebec to visit the J. Armand Bombardier Ingenuity Museum, next door to the BRP R&D Centre. It should make for an interesting ride as I always enjoy visiting Quebec. When traveling in Quebec I find it way more fun when we bring my daughter Caitlin along because she has a French degree and loves to translate, which demonstrates our respect for the native language. She also gets the Quebecois accent. She’s too busy for that these days but one can hope. Vive le Quebec!