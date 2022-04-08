I like visual art. I took courses in graphic arts and did design work for many years. It was a rather late-in-life career change that was very rewarding. I recall taking an aptitude test in high school where the results indicated a strong affinity for art. Having been adopted, I had no idea where that proclivity originated.
Forty years later, I learned that my biological father was an art teacher. That connected the dots. His Vermont home was one big art gallery, with cathedral ceilings and copious wall space where his oil paintings and watercolors hung. Suddenly I was in a world where art is embraced. I’m still being exposed to that world since my 88-year-old father moved nearby after being recently widowed.
My grandmother was the source of the art genes in the family. She was a founder of the Southern Vermont Arts Center in Manchester. My familiarity with SVAC was limited to seeing notices of exhibits in local publications. Beyond that, I knew nothing. My father is a member of SVAC. A couple of days ago he asked me if I wanted to drive over the mountain to Manchester to take in the Spring 2022 All Member’s Exhibit that opened on April 2. I’ve always enjoyed the drive on Route 11 to Manchester, so I was all in.
I figured that SVAC had some old house in Manchester that sufficed as a gallery. I was only partially correct. The gated entrance to the 100-acre SVAC campus was a bit of a surprise, as was the winding road that ascended the mountain on the western side of town. There are large-scale sculptures situated along the way. As we came upon the site of the center it was comprised of several large, beautifully maintained buildings, including the mansion where the exhibit is located. I had no idea that the art center was so extensive and beautiful.
As we entered the mansion, I immediately picked up the aroma from the CurATE Cafe on site. We arrived a bit early for the event and we were greeted warmly. My father submitted his watercolor for exhibit and the curator asked him for the title of the piece. He hadn’t given it a title, so I blurted out the word “blush” because of the pink hues in the painting. The curator liked that, so blush it is.
At that point, my father regaled the curator with a story from the late 1940s. He and my grandmother had attended a reception in that same building. My 14-year-old father noticed that a young lady of about 7 held a cocktail and suddenly went out onto a terrace. A few minutes later she returned with an empty glass. Then she took another cocktail and went back out onto the terrace. This happened two more times in a short span so my father decided to follow the young lady to see what was going on. Once on the terrace, he saw the girl walk over to some shrubs where she poured the drink onto the ground after consuming the maraschino cherry. Great story!
The exhibit proved to be interesting and enjoyable. I am impressed by the number of local artists that are exhibiting and the quality of their work is excellent. The Spring 2022 All Member Exhibition runs from April 2 through May 22 at the Southern Vermont Art Center on SVAC Drive off West Road in Manchester, Vermont. If you’d like to be gobsmacked by art, look them up on the web because I only scratched the surface of what SVAC offers.