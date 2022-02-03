I have two sports cars. The definition of a sports car has been confused for many years, but I’ll give you my definition, which is highly biased and subjective. It is also the correct version. A sports car usually has a long hood and a short deck, two seats, and in most cases a convertible top. It can have the engine in the front, in the rear, or midship. In the majority of sports cars, the rear wheels are the drive wheels, but there are all-wheel drive and front-wheel drive variants. Real purists will tell you that a sports car must have a manual transmission. My sports cars are both automatics.
To give you an idea of what is traditionally considered a sports car, I will list a few. There’s the MG T series plus the A and B series. Aston Martin 2 seaters, all Chevrolet Corvettes, Austin Healy’s, Morgans, Porsche two-seaters, Ferrari two-seaters, the Fiat 124 and 850, Lamborghini two-seaters, The Honda S2000, Mazda Miata, Triumph TR series and Spitfires, the Dodge Viper, and the list goes on. Mustangs, Camaros, Challengers, and GTOs are muscle cars, not sports cars. This is the way I see it and I’m sure someone out there will take me to task on some technicality, but so be it.
My very first car was a 1968 Triumph Spitfire, a fun, unreliable British Sportscar with an engine that can trace its roots to an agricultural implement. I went on to own two Corvettes which I enjoyed and then sold. I currently own a Mazda Miata and a Mercedes 560SL. The Mercedes is a two-seat, two-wheel drive convertible with a detachable hardtop. It is rear-wheel drive and has a big 5.6 liter V-8 under its long hood. While it is considered a sports car it is so refined and civilized that you cannot imagine a 560SL being used in anger. One does not stoop to the vulgarity of racing a Mercedes SL. I keep mine in a garage and under a car cover. I think I drove it (in a stately manner, of course) all of 3 miles last year. It has become collectible and while mine is a driver I have decided to spare it and keep the miles as low as possible. I am no fine car collector and anything valued over $10K is too good for me to feel comfortable owning. I’ll probably sell it in the spring.
The British Racing Green Miata is a blast to drive and I use it daily in the summer. It handles better than the Mercedes, and if I break it the cost to fix it will be a fraction of the cost to fix a Mercedes SL. The Miata has over 100K on the clock, but a properly maintained Miata is good for at least 200K before needing a rebuild. Miata’s are dead-on reliable making it radically different from most sportscars.
The leather seats in the Miata are getting long of tooth. There are a couple of tears in the driver’s seat bottom and some of the carpeting is looking tired. The stock AM-FM stereo crackles and pops and requires several million turns of the volume knob to get it loud enough to hear. There is a coolant leak in the air conditioning system. The rear window on the convertible top is cloudy and has a small hole in it. This year the Miata gets all the attention. I ordered new seat upholstery and that job will be performed by me and my wife/significant other in March. I’m installing a Bluetooth-equipped head unit in the spring and seeking a rear window repair if such a thing exists. I want to spend time reviving the paint to its original glory.
I’ve gotten to the point where owning a brand new car has lost its appeal. I’ve had more than my share of them and now I want to be able to use my cars without fear of a scratch or a ding. I am not cut out to own some fussy, high-maintenance exotic vehicle, and I’m tired of the unreliable electronic dependent new cars. As far as my sports cars are concerned, I view the Miata as the one sports car that allows you to have your cake and eat it too.