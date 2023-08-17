Someone asked me recently what I thought about driverless car technology. “It ain’t ready for prime-time,” was my answer. I stand by that opinion because common sense should tell us to stay out of vehicles without drivers, and there’s mounting evidence that driverless technology still is not up to the challenge. There are several other technologies that aren’t ready for general use, yet we deal with some of them every day.
Have you called information on your “smart” phone to find someone’s phone number? It is an exercise in frustration. Every time that I called telephone information, I get the automated operator, and every time it goes badly. Voice technology is still not there yet, but because machines replace humans for huge cost savings, companies are willing to use this highly flawed technology anyway. I’m here to tell you that it does not work far too often.
Have you watched television lately with the closed captioning turned on? A certain percentage of the words spoken are mistranslated by the automated technology that Closed Captioning has decided to use. Anyone using this service knows that a slew of words are wrong, yet we accept it because we know what they intended in most instances. I don’t think you can excuse that level of faulty technology. Not everyone can anticipate what the automation really meant to say.
If we can’t rely on Closed Captioning, or voice interpretation software to work correctly, how can we possibly risk our lives by taking a ride in a driverless car? Where do you commonly find the largest concentration of driverless cars? In cities. The exact place you don’t want to trust a brainless assembly of microchips.
NBC Nightly News ran a piece on driverless car technology in their August 8 broadcast. The reporter cited nearly 300 accidents involving driverless cars in the past five years in California. The reporter invited a veteran Driver Ed teacher to accompany him for a ride in a driverless car on the streets of San Francisco. The driverless vehicle stopped working in the middle of a busy street because its brain could not decipher a construction site up ahead. It defaulted to stopping. That isn’t the safest strategy in certain situations and can easily cause an accident. The cab company that owns the vehicle sent a driver and later refused further comment. The Driver Ed teacher gave it an F. But hey, let’s embrace the cockamamie idea of self-driving cars.
How about autocorrect texting software? That is working well, huh? Maybe we could gauge its effectiveness by the number of smashed cell phones replaced in a year. I’m betting that those numbers are big.
As more and more companies try to enhance their profits by adopting unperfected technology, those of us living in 2023 have become unwilling beta testers. Guinea pigs for greed is what we are, and no one signed up for that.
Things that suck this year are driverless cars, automated operators, self-checkout machines and the entire concept of replacing humans with technology. Perfect it or stop it. You asked.