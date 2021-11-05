Genealogy often means more to individuals that did not grow up with people who looked and thought like them. When a person is not raised by their biological family, they will likely sense the absence of knowing who they are. If you are among the people who have adopted a child, you already know that your child will probably feel that something is missing in their life.
I know two families in Maine who adopted infant daughters from Korea. I was fortunate enough to attend their weddings in later years, officiating at one of them. The parents, in both cases, took their daughters to Korea. That voyage allowed their daughters to learn as much about their origins as was possible. That is taking a step well beyond what most parents would do. In my case, had my parents known who my biological parents were, we could have driven the 15 miles to Barnard and met my biological Mom, and then driven 81 miles north to Fairfax to meet my biological Dad. My parents tried to understand my need to know but had great difficulty with it.
I still seek genealogical information about my forebears. My biological father very generously gave me the bound history of the Gallup family going back to John Gallup, the first harbormaster of Boston Harbor in 1630. I had some history of my biological mother's family going back to Captain Horace French of the Vermont Regulars having served heroically in the Civil War. However, the family history that I had from the French side bore no information about my grandmother. Enter Facebook.
I noticed a woman named Diana from Boca Raton, Florida, who kept showing up in the list of people I might know. I did not know her. Our in-common friends included several family members from the French side, so I sent her a private message asking if she was possibly my cousin. She answered in the affirmative, and a discussion ensued. She said that her mother, my Aunt Betty whom I have never met, had done some genealogical research. Diana had it all in her possession. Her cousin Alan from Corinth, Vermont, was currently visiting. She sent the volumes with Alan on his return drive. I met him just off exit 5, off I-91 a couple of days ago, retrieving the binders. I had hit the ancestry Motherlode!
I quickly learned that my grandmother was originally a Fassett. She descended from Benjamin Fassett who came to the Massachusetts Bay Colony in the 1600s from Ireland. The children he fathered all moved west, with one branch settling in Otsego County, New York. That was where my grandfather met and married Katherine. They made their home in Woodstock, Vermont.
Oddly enough, my adopted mother’s family was from Woodstock. There was no doubt that many of her ancestors were aware of my biological ancestors in the same town. I think I owe that coincidence to the research done by the Elizabeth Lund Home in Burlington, Vermont, where I was born. They matched up orphans with parents of similar backgrounds.
I have since learned that some of the family names included Copelands, Hilliards, Fosters, Chases, and Shattucks. I learned that a Fassett ancestor was one of the Green Mountain Boys led by Ethan Allen. At this point, my daughters could likely join the D.A.R. if they were so inclined. We can also claim direct relation to Priscilla Mullins and John Alden of Mayflower renown. It is fascinating reading for an adoptee who grew up with so many questions finally getting answered. Thank you, cousin Diana for sending me the Motherlode of genealogical information.