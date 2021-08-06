I’m not a hunter. I did plenty of that as a kid on our 10 acres of woods in Chester and at the family hunting camp in Plymouth. Killing animals is not my thing and hasn’t been for decades; unless it’s houseflies. I hate houseflies, vectors of disease. Maybe some environmentalist will explain to me what role they play in making our world function and I will stop going after the houseflies that invade my space. I imagine the maggot cycle is where they do the best environmentally, but the flying around part is the bane of my existence.
A big fat housefly will get into the house during one of the hundreds of passages that the cats make each day in and out of the house with my assistance. Yes, I am a feline enabler but that’s a separate story for another day. If I had a dog I’d do the same I’m sure. So a corpulent housefly escapes my notice until later in the evening when I am reading with the high-intensity reading lights installed above my head in the bedroom. By that time it is the only light source in the house and the fly is attracted to it. The light reflects off my white skin, further beckoning the fly. It lights on my face. I swat at it with my hand. It persists. Time to go hunting without a license.
I have a method for tracking down these infernal pests that are borne of courtesy for my slumbering wife/fiancee ... the line is blurring as to what I should call her, so wife/fiancee it is for now. We’ve been together for nearly two decades so maybe the wife is appropriate. Anyway, I hunt with a spring-loaded shotgun that uses salt for ammunition. It’s called the “Bug-A-Salt” gun. It has a slide cocking mechanism that is just as satisfying to activate as the slide on my 12 gauge Mossberg pump shotgun. However, it will awaken the wife/fiancee, and when I fire it the BB gun-like sound will also jolt her out of a sound sleep. No Bueno. The bedroom cannot become the killing field.
I quietly arise, retrieve the Bug-A-Salt gun, enter the en suite bathroom, turn on the high-intensity lights in the ceiling and close the outer door. I turn out the light in the bedroom and wait for the blimpy fly to meander into the bathroom, close the pocket door, and hunt it down in the confined space. I turn on the lights above the lavatory mirror and turn off the recessed ceiling lights. Now Mr. or Ms fly is focused on four bulbs that are easy for me to see. I hear its loud buzzing in the quiet night, I take a shot based on where I think it’s at. I rarely get it in one shot, but the shotgun approach often knocks it down and I can get another quick shot off when I locate it on the floor.
Directing houseflies to a quiet, efficient, confined space for the kill using light has proven very effective. It has preserved my sanity and the wife/fiancee’s sleep. It has satisfied that ancient hunter/gatherer instinct that burns in all men and women somewhere deep inside without killing innocent creatures. Houseflies are never innocent. Amazingly, I can do all this without a license.