Isn’t that the slogan for our times? These days it’s hurry up and wait for everything. The supply chain issues in goods seem to be getting shorter, but there are several things we consume that are lagging behind. After 198,000 miles of driving her Honda Fit, my wife decided to buy a new Honda with all-wheel drive so she could make it up our hill in a snowstorm. The dealer had the model she wanted listed in their inventory online, but when she went to buy it, they explained that the car was being built — in August.
Technically it is in their allotment, which they interpret as being in their inventory. If a person is patient, that is fine. Fortunately, we are both patient people, and we know that good things are usually worth the wait. Her salesperson promised to keep her apprised of the car’s assembly and delivery schedule as it evolves. So far, they’ve been true to their word. Smart dealerships are doing these kinds of workarounds to save the sale during these unique times. It makes sense.
I’ve been doing some upgrades on my 1997 Mazda Miata. One of the companies supplying parts and accessories for Miata is Moss Motors. I’ve dealt with them for years because they also supply things for certain British cars. In recent years, I have had to wait weeks for items ordered from Moss Motors. The accessories I ordered for the Miata aren’t readily available from other retailers, so I went with Moss again. I received two items within days of ordering, so I am impressed. One item they sell is a set of stainless steel front directional light assemblies that provide cold air intake to the engine compartment. These clever vent grilles that double as parking and directional lights make a lot of sense.
Globalization has changed the way we receive goods in a profound manner. The pandemic exposed a plethora of hurdles that are currently being addressed. One of those challenges is warehousing, and we’re seeing a reaction to that with a building boom in new facilities that are coming online as quickly as possible. We didn’t get into this supply chain crisis quickly, and it will take time to overcome it.
We’re all still dealing with overwhelmed contractors who need to schedule our jobs months in advance. The recent flooding is going to do nothing but exacerbate the situation. We need more young people wanting to go into the trades, and our local technical schools have never been a better option. If a person starting out wants to get into a high-paying job with plenty of future security, the training is available. A solid future right here in Northern New England is attainable.
My father and I met a delightful young female electrician the other day doing work at my daughter and son-in-law’s business. She was wiring in a new kitchen, and you could see the pride and job satisfaction written all over her face. My half-sister Gwen was a master electrician in northern Vermont, and my father and the young electrician were discussing the relative rarity of women working in the trades. It is clear that the trades are bristling with opportunities for women, and their involvement may be a factor in addressing the long wait issues that we all face.
Hurry up and wait may be the slogan for our current times, but with all challenges, this one offers opportunities for those who can see it.