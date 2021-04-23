What got you interested in the thing that makes you passionate? For me, it was my Dad and a guy named Skip Bessey from Chester, Vermont who put on a Hillclimb at the town’s recreation area. He also put on motorcycle events at the Rod & Gun Club west of town on Route 11. Because we moved to the northern-most town in Windsor County in 1966 when I was 13, I never got to know Skip or his family. I knew where they lived but that was about it. However, I understood that Skip and son Rick were motorcycling royalty in that town, and I had caught the bug. I wanted to ride.
Just three years later my Dad and I were in Chester looking for a Triumph that was advertised in the classifieds. We caught sight of it in the Depot and approached the owner. It was Ted Hastings and the price was well out of my range but we had a nice chat with him. Ted did inform me that even if I had the money he would not have sold that particular motorcycle to me due to the high-performance modifications made to it. In so many words he communicated that it was too much motorcycle for a new rider and he was correct. This was in the days before fully-faired Japanese inline-four sportbikes, but it was about as lethal in the hands of an inexperienced rider.
That was my first glimpse into the culture that I was about to join. Lesson one was that you looked out for fellow riders. In later years I referred a client to Ted for some specialty graphic work and they became friends. That was another lesson in relationships in the motorcycling community. Trust was built through motorcycling and it translated well to other venues.
In later years I became the local Southeast Chapter President of F.O.R. Vermont, or, Freedom Of The Road, a motorcycle rights organization founded by UPI and WVPR Newsman Rod Clarke. I met some of the nicest folks I’ve ever known in that organization and a number are friends to this day, all because of our mutual love of motorcycling.
When you ride you find each other, motorcycle organization or no. One of my best riding buddies was Springfield, Vermont native Carl Parizo. His mother had forbidden him to ride a motorcycle. The day after her funeral he bought his first motorcycle. I was around soon after to lead him down the merry path, and a merry path it was! He wore a helmet with real horns and his license plate read “HAGAR.” We logged many a mile together and had great adventures. Once I followed him on the muddy road into his remote Walden, Vermont camp and dumped my BMW in a mud puddle. He called me Arlo Mudpuppy from that day forward. After retiring he moved to Florida and has since passed. I think of him often.
Although we haven’t ridden together in a few years my buddies Pete and Bun Smith have built quite a book of motorcycling memories, both on and off-road. I once led their son Erik right up a brook where he dumped his bike in a pool. Oops. Dad was not happy as he pulled the plugs to dry out. I can’t go into some of the shenanigans we pulled and things we said but we packed a lifetime of great memories into nearly 30 years of riding together. Yes, we do sometimes shake our heads and wonder how we lived through it, not because of the motorcycling, but the snarky things we said.
The men and women I’ve ridden with over the past 52 years have had more than motorcycling in common. They each possess an individualistic spirit that is as hard to put into words as the love of motorcycling itself. They’ve all had it and we all “get” each other and I can’t completely or adequately tell you why.