I was brought up in a family populated by many sportsmen. Hunting and fishing is still an important part of the lives of many cousins, male and female, from both adoptive and biological families. I grew up going to deer camp each year although I never got my deer. Was I disappointed? Not at all. I was impatient. I did not like sitting in the cold, I did not enjoy being quiet.
In those younger years I was a typical testosterone pumped male. I had no problem with the concept of hunting and consuming game animals. For some reason I was good at hunting gray squirrels and enjoyed several gray squirrels cooked on a spit over an open fire. What I enjoyed was being in the woods and being able to target shoot. Ultimately I just didn’t care about hunting animals so I stopped doing it by the time I was 20 years old. Today I wouldn’t dream of hunting.
I wasn’t all that big on fishing, either. My adoptive Dad loved to fish. During his retirement he was fortunate enough to live in a great area for fishing in the White River Valley. There was one tributary that he loved fishing that came out of East Barnard and flowed into the White River in Sharon known as Broad Brook. I had learned how to build spawning areas for fish while at the Vermont State Conservation Camp and one day I built quite a few of those in Broad Brook. I had accompanied my Dad on one of his fishing forays that day and as I predicted, became exceedingly bored and spent the rest of the day in the water building spawning pools.
In subsequent years the old man pulled a lot of trout out of Broad Brook and I believe that those spawning pools did the trick. He always had a nice supply of frozen trout in the freezer and it was one of the joys in his life to fish and consume what he caught. I couldn’t be bothered but I was happy for him. One thing I did notice was that he was never an ice fisherman. It was one thing to fish the tributaries along the White River, but going out on a lake or a setback in mid-winter was not in his repertoire. Therefore I never knew anything about ice fishing and still don’t.
With such a large family and so many cousins, I do happen to have one that is an ice fisherman. He wrote a book on the subject. My cousin Frank Richards from Andover, New Hampshire wrote “An introduction to ice fishing.” The book is available on Amazon digitally or in paperback. That’s a picture of Frank on the cover, ice fishing out in front of his house on a lake in Central Maine. Notice the lack of a fishing shanty. Frank likes to rough it. He was always a devoted outdoorsman.
I remember hiking out to a small lake near his home in Andover as a kid with his dog Sport. He told me that the same trail would take us up Ragged Mountain so I was ready to tackle it. Being the older, wiser cousin, Frank informed me that we weren’t properly equipped for that trek and we’d have to do the hike another day. He’s now in his early 70s but I’m sure he could still do it.
Frank also wrote a book titled “A guide to wilderness canoe fishing.” This is something Frank has been doing for decades and has often been accompanied by his childhood friend Andy Hatt, former Green Mountain Union High School principal. They’ve gone to some very remote places in the U.S. and Canada requiring guides and canoe portage.
Regardless of what my rugged relatives like to do on a freezing winter’s day, I’m perfectly fine sitting here by the fire relating stories about them. Ice fishing? I got a cousin for that.