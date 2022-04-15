About 5 years ago, I got a brand new GMC pickup with lots of cool features. I liked the truck because it was comfortable and could tow heavy loads. I have had pickup trucks for decades, and I can’t imagine life without one. The GMC promised to be fuel-efficient with a computer-controlled V-6 that shut cylinders down in certain situations to save fuel. Before owning the GMC, I had a Ford F-150 with the 302 V-8. The Ford could tow larger loads and had better acceleration. It got about the same gas mileage as the GMC. It was a 2014 model, the last year of the all-steel bodies. The thing about the GMC and the Ford that did not work for me was their massive size. Full-sized American pickups have gotten larger in recent years. I do not need all that bulk. The darned things take up so much space that it makes my driveway claustrophobic.
Knowing that I was about to retire, I sold the GMC and searched for a good used Dodge Dakota. I had a great experience with a Dakota years ago and the smaller size was perfect for my needs. I got a good deal on a 4-wheel-drive Dakota that has served me well in the nearly three years I have owned it. However, it is unattractive. That doesn’t bother me much since I now have a pickup that is right-sized instead of oversized. There are lots of folks like me that now want something smaller, and some manufacturers are responding.
The recently re-introduced Ford Ranger is part of that response, yet it is larger than the old Ranger. Ford took the next step in 2022 with the new, smaller Ford Maverick. Because it is a unibody design, the Maverick is much lighter than other small trucks. Honda’s excellent Ridgeline pickup is also a unibody design and has been quite successful. Admittedly, the unibody trucks with their smaller drivetrains don’t offer the towing capacity or the bed volume of a full-sized pickup, but they fill a need and are much easier to maneuver.
The popularity of full-sized trucks has grown along with their size. When I had full-sized trucks, my need was towing capacity. I was towing loaded car trailers all over the place and needed that big pickup. I don’t do that sort of thing very much these days. My enclosed trailer for hauling motorcycles fits the Dakota perfectly, and it pulls my 16-foot boat just fine.
A couple of weeks ago, I bought a 1973 Chevy C20 pickup. I don’t really need this full-sized pickup with its 8-foot long bed. It’s a nearly 50-year-old antique, and that was why I got it. This one has a four-speed manual transmission and came equipped with factory air conditioning. It has the famed 350 V-8 and it also comes with many new body panels. Affectionately known as a “Square Body,” it is an appreciating commodity that is currently enjoying great popularity.
The kicker for me is that my 50-year-old Chevy is still smaller than its current 2022 ¾ ton version. While the big truck manufacturers know that smaller is better for a segment of the population, there is no indication that they will reduce the bulk of their full-sized offerings. I like my pickups a bit more svelte.