As a very young man, I worked at Park Mobil on Route 120 in Hanover, N.H. It was a super busy gas station, and at least three of us were pumping gas out at the pump island all day long. The shop had three bays and was always out straight. The clientele was Hanover residents, Dartmouth College and Mary Hitchcock hospital staff. This was during the great oil embargo at the time of this story, and gas rationing was done based on the odd-even numbers on your license plate. There were days when it was pure pandemonium at the pumps. Tempers ran high, desperate drivers would plead for breaks to get a few gallons of gas, and at some places, fights would break out over position in the long lines.
One of our regular customers was a young woman who taught at the Ray School in Hanover. She drove a dark red Volkswagen Beetle and was always cheerful and friendly. One day she was waiting in line for her turn at the pumps when a big guy smoking a cigar in a new Cadillac with Massachusetts plates pulled in front of her, grazing her front fender. She got out of her car and confronted him, and he responded with aggressive body language and foul, racist language. By the way, the guy had an even number on his plate, and it was an odd-number day. What was he thinking?
The drama at the pumps caught everyone’s attention including the staff. The mechanics filtered out of the shop, joining the gas jockeys, forming a protective ring around our regular customer. Even customers got out of their cars and joined us. We informed the Cadillac guy that he was going to stay put at the station until the Hanover Police arrived, and he would not be receiving any premium Mobil fuel in his gargantuan gas tank. There were a couple of tough guys on the station’s staff, and the cigar-chomping bigoted clown thought better of hightailing it out of there.
The responding officer was the gas station owner’s son-in-law, and he quickly and expertly dealt with the gas offender, sending him on his way. Our customer stuck around for a while, thanking all of us for standing up for her and going over the outrage of the incident. We were family that day, and everyone left the scene feeling good about the outcome.
I like to think that this is who we are in Northern New England. We all tend to believe in fair treatment for everyone, inclusiveness, and diversity. These beliefs are not put to the test very often, but on that cold winter day back in the 1970s, employees and customers at a small gas station in a college town in New Hampshire were, and we passed the test.
That is the unique thing about the area where we live. Folks in this valley have always been somewhat progressive, and the Vermont side was the first state to outlaw slavery. Although we are viewed as the least diverse area in the country, diversity can thrive here, and for that, we should all be proud.
I get a little weary of hearing the strident anti-aging attitudes among some people. They haven’t been around long enough to know who we really are, or they simply never wanted to hear about it. There is at least one generation out there who thinks they invented progressive thought, and I want to state that it all started here long before any of us was alive. It is who we are.