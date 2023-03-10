January and February were quite a ride! The weather made some outdoor activities far more palatable. By mid-February, I begin to climb the walls with a bad case of cabin fever. What has happened is a one or two-week delay. If those of us susceptible to cabin fever haven’t experienced it yet, it is kicking in now.
Just within the last couple days here in the beginning of March, I’ve noticed that at least two friends have bailed for the tropics. One of my daughters has the same attitude towards late winter as me. She took her family on a long weekend vacation on the New England seacoast. I remember that we had done that often when she was growing up. The idea of escaping town for a few days was planted long ago. It is a strategy that works quite well. A family trip to museums or other cultural activities can be a real sanity saver.
I recall having a favorite hotel in Portland, Maine, that had a great heated indoor pool that our children enjoyed. A little retail therapy and dining in the Old Port district and we’d be good for a few more weeks of winter’s dying gasps. We would occasionally get to do a Florida trip, but that was not a regular occurrence.
COVID put a stop to those trips in recent years. Both my wife and I have just not been interested in air travel since. I made one trip to Atlanta during COVID and it was so miserable that I’d rather walk than board a commercial flight for a while.
Some great regional destinations can change winter attitudes, like New York City, Boston, or Montreal. I always enjoyed trips to Montreal in the dead of winter thanks to Reso, their huge underground shopping and cultural center. It’s the largest in the world, with 33 kilometers (over 20 miles) of underground rail and 12 kilometers (seven miles) of an underground area with 1,600 retail and service businesses.
This winter I never gave any of those destinations a second thought. On the many nice days we had in January and February I would hang out with my father and we would enjoy his covered pavilion with its outdoor propane heater and little stainless steel smokeless fire pit. We had gotten our hands on some smooth Rocky Patel Connecticut cigars and we enjoyed the smokes and the company. When the weather finally turned ugly, we began getting these snowstorms every other day and they tend to kill the enjoyment of defying the winter weather.
The bright spot at this time of year is Vermont’s sugaring season. My father and I visited the Kurn Hattin sugar house the other day. We were greeted by sugarmakers Real Bazin and Gary Cobb. They were drawing off some grade-A light fancy syrup at that moment, and we got to taste a little sample. It was heavenly!
While the sugaring season in southern Vermont may be going in fits and starts right now, it is well worth your time to visit your local sugar house for some liquid sunshine. I look forward to attending the open house at the Smith Family Sugar House in Cambridgeport. I always run into great people there and it pulls me out of the cabin fever spiral. Yeah, it’s that time of Year, but we have our local and regional contingencies that can make all the difference.