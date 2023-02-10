“Use it up, wear it out, make it do or do without.” I love that old saying. I don’t know the phrase etymology but it certainly has that New England Yankee vibe. If it didn’t originate here, it should have. It speaks to the nature of Northern New England. We’ve had to be frugal by necessity for generations.
If you look into some homes you may find handmade repairs that consist of nontraditional materials. Back in the day, you may have observed door hinges made of leather, repaired by the homeowner who was a cobbler. A plumber’s home may have had door pulls made of copper pipe. Door handles made of Romex wire stapled to the door could have been the work of an electrician. A hole in the floor that was patched with 18 gauge sheet metal might have been found in the home of a person employed at a body shop. We use what we have on hand. When I bought my current home lots of hinged windows and doors were fastened by good old-fashioned hook-and-eye hardware.
On a side note, former childhood neighbor Alice Bliss visited my current home and had known Richard, the previous owner, when she was a young girl in Windham. I noted that he had used hook and eye hardware everywhere. She smiled and said: “You know, Richard’s father used to buy hooks and eyes by the dozen from my father’s hardware store in Windham.” Yes, you use what you have and what you know as well.
I have always had great appreciation for the innovation exhibited by so many folks in these parts. Many of the local old-time machinists in the machine tool industry came from family farms. Those folks were perfect for the industry. They had to make do with what they had on the farm. Every piece of farm machinery had to be maintained and serviced by the farmer. Things held together by baling twine was no mistake. It was what they had. My adoptive father grew up on farms in Putney and Ludlow. He worked in the machine tool industry for several years and did some rather clever innovations at his job. His repairs around our home were, uh, interesting, to say the least. However, they worked, and I absorbed a good deal of that knowledge while helping him.
Necessity can also border on art. There are some repairs and decorations borne of necessity that ply the very edge of art. I have to comment on something I would see on the roads between Newfane and Grafton regularly maybe 10 years ago. It was a blue square body Chevy wrecker for the seventies or eighties. It looked rough but solid. I’m guessing that the plastic grille got bashed in on some wild tow job and needed repair. What did the guy do? He affixed the dome-like chrome centerpiece with wings from a 1950 shoebox Ford. It was one of the best custom touches I’ve ever seen on a wrecker. I currently have a ‘75 Chevy square body three-quarter-ton pickup and I am seriously thinking of paying homage to that innovator with a sincere form of copycat flattery.
Those types of make-do art items are the stuff that individuality is built upon. In this world, individuality is a very sought-after commodity. They are of the ilk which cannot be purchased at the Audi or Mercedes dealer.
I have a wall sconce in my kitchen that I made from a Harley Davidson air cleaner cover. It is one of my most prized possessions. Unless you make your own, you will not be buying one of those at Neiman Marcus. All hail the creator who used what he or she had.