My biological father has a 22-pound cat named Jack. He came from a farm up north in Franklin County and is probably nine or 10 years old. Jack is a wonderful cat, all black with the most luxuriant and shiny coat you’ve ever seen. He grew up in a big, 10- or 12-room home with free reign of all that space. When they moved to a small town in Georgia in 2018, Jack had a 4,500-square-foot house to roam.
Fast forward to 2021, and my recently widowed father and his cat Jack live in a 5th-floor apartment in downtown Allentown, Pa. The building is inhabited by professionals from the Millennial generation. My father is 88. The only people he knows in Allentown are my brother, his wife, and their 3-year-old daughter. As a native Vermonter born in Brattleboro and raised in Springfield and Woodstock, educated in Burlington, and living in Fairfax for over 60 years, my father is not a city apartment dweller. Neither is Jack.
I think the first indication that Jack was not happy in a three-room apartment was his sudden craving for snacks and attention. My father found it nearly impossible to work on his Apple computer without Jack jumping on the keyboard and doing whatever he could to garner attention. Jack is a well-behaved and quiet boy, yet suddenly he was waking my father in the middle of the night several times for a cat snack. Not the behavior of a contented cat.
It became clear that city life was not going to work. In September, my father purchased an unfinished home in Westminster, close to family. It is in wooded acreage with a lovely stream nearby. It is private yet close to everything he needs.
Remarkably we found reputable contractors in Westminster and Bellows Falls that our family knew. These professionals got his home to a level of completion that allowed my father to move in just after Christmas. There will be construction activity continuing around him, but all the essentials are in place.
When Dec. 26 dawned to clear and blue skies in Allentown, my father loaded his cat Jack into his crate and struck off for his native home of Vermont. Jack travels well and soon he was roaming the Jeep freely and being a good boy.
After reaching Westminster, Jack was sound asleep on a blanket in the back seat. As soon as my father went around the corner a few hundred feet from his new home, Jack bounded over the front seats and stood on his hind legs peering through the windshield in the general direction of the new house. He began yowling in a very uncharacteristic manner, alternating from looking out the side window and then the windshield as the car neared the house. My father had never seen Jack behave in such a manner. I was in the house awaiting their arrival and witnessed Jack jumping into my father’s arms as he exited the Jeep. Upon entering the home Jack went exploring. He conducted a thorough investigation while we moved items into the house. Jack had never been there before, which made his behavior on approach that much more magical.
Those of us who live here feel much the same as Jack when coming home. The moment we pass the state line into Vermont, there’s a sigh of relief. Yes, Vermont is that special. Welcome home, Jack.