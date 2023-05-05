Have you shopped for a new or used car lately? I am always shopping for something and I receive my copy of Hemmings Motor News religiously each month. They list tons of interesting collector cars for sale, so for me it is a great learning tool and pure automotive nerd fodder. It’s fun to see what certain collectible cars are worth. I watch it to check the values of two desirable cars that I own. In the collector car world, the pricing seems quite stable and predictable overall. In the everyday consumer auto markets it’s not quite the same. Right now, it is all about maximizing profits. The laws of supply and demand have come to the fore. Crazy prices abound, and dealers have been getting what they are asking, reasonable or not. I’m not buying.
The pricing strategy for new vehicles by the manufacturers is currently being driven by pure greed. Not all dealerships are jumping on that bandwagon, but it seems that more of them have chosen that short-sighted strategy, which will be detrimental to many of them over time. The Ford Motor Company has created some ripples by making noises about eliminating dealers. Toyota has taken a longer-term approach and has resisted big price hikes, knowing that it will benefit them in the long run. However, this is all like herding cats because the individual dealer usually sets their own pricing agenda. Therefore, the manufacturer and the dealer can differ greatly, making it so much more difficult for the consumer to feel anything but having been exploited when they choose to buy. It is all “buyer beware” out in the wild west of new and used car buying right now.
My “going to the dump” Dodge pickup recently expired, so I’ve been shopping. I’d like to sell one collector car and one everyday driver and use the proceeds to buy one nice pickup truck that gets halfway decent gas mileage. This is proving to be nearly impossible due to the incredibly inflated prices on what I consider to be desirable trucks. I ordered a new Ford Maverick, knowing that I will have a few months to sell two of my vehicles before it comes in. Then I hear that dealers are tacking on premiums of $4,000 or more due to the Maverick's scarcity. I’m planning to cancel the order. I’ll live without it rather than feed the greed. I’d rather wait for Toyota’s small pickup to be introduced in a year or two, or get a Honda Ridgeline. These lightweight unibody trucks ride like a car and can do truck things with better fuel mileage at the cost of lower towing capacity. They are just what I need to reduce my driveway overcrowding with too many vehicles.
Consumer surveys have recently shown that a majority of consumers absolutely dread the car-buying experience. It is stressful, fraught with sleight-of-hand warranty and option “deals” and pricing schemes that leave the consumer feeling that they were taken advantage of. The latest car-selling feeding frenzy is becoming the straw that breaks the camel's back. If the average car buyer is smart, they will show some restraint and wait the market out until reason returns. If enough consumers just say no, change will come. Live with your old car for a few more years. Buy it a fancy new stereo system and call it good. Otherwise, step right up and get shaken down.
I visited a few dealerships recently and gave them some flak for their pricing. They didn’t like that. They made a few concessions, but I killed the deals as still being unreasonable. They’ve gotten fat and lazy and they expect you to lie down for them. If you must buy a vehicle in these difficult times for consumers, fight them tooth and nail over the bottom line. Make that salesperson wear out the carpet running back and forth to their manager for permission to treat you fairly. Learn to enjoy walking away and waiting for a better market. I’m sure there are dealers laughing at that advice, but if enough of you push back they won’t have any choice but to stop the gouging.
Not every car dealership sucks. Seek out the good ones. Learn to identify avarice when it focuses on the payment and the options and the extended warranties and the paint sealant deals. Shop smart my friends.