I spent at least a decade preparing for retirement before I retired. Much of what I did centered around infrastructure for my interests. The way I saw it, you need to do everything you can to stay active and involved, and much of that has to do with hobbies, projects, and improvement goals. One of those investments was a metal building that allowed me some relatively fire-proof workspace for welding, grinding, and minor mechanical projects. I’m not great at any of those things; I just like to putter, so I set about putting together the materials to be able to do some puttering.
The metal building I had put up was a very economical endeavor. It is essentially a big carport purchased from Glen Olney in Springfield. I prepared the site with my tractor, had some stone brought in, and spread it around the floor area. Then my brother-in-law Nathan capped the ends to enclose it, complete with windows, a man door, and sliding barn doors. I’ve used it for storage over the past decade, but this spring, with inspiration from my biological father, it is finally going to be proposed for projects. We will be pouring an unattached floating cement floor inside the structure. It is already wired but will receive additional circuits for power tools, etc.
One of the other two modifications I did to that building years ago was to have a 220 power outlet installed. I’ll be using that for my welder and my electric stove. The stove is used for curing powder-coated metal parts. The other mod was a free-floating concrete pad for an 80-gallon compressor, which was installed seven or eight years ago. The compressor has been super handy, but it has not been used to run air tools yet. I’m looking forward to that.
Over the past 15 years or so, I invested in all manner of tools, from a powder coat gun to HVLP spray guns, a sandblast cabinet, and metal working tools. I have a bead roller, a shot bag, and a metal shear. Add to that a couple of tool chests full of hand tools. I have four welders, from TIG to MIG, a plasma cutter, grinding and buffing wheels, a drill press, and much more. Some of these tools I use regularly, others are waiting for their debut in the new shop.
This past winter, I installed heat in my other garage, the wood one that is not suitable for welding because it also has wood floors. However, it is becoming a comfortable place for year-round non-welding projects because it has insulation and air conditioning. Currently, I am touching up the paint on the exterior and will be painting the metal garage in the same barn red before the snow flies.
All of this work is keeping me very busy and focused. The warmer months are just crammed with activities and projects, from putting up firewood to doing some minimal landscaping to eliminate a long-ignored mud pit in front of my woodshed.
In my efforts to get the metal building ready for concrete, I employed my grandsons Sam and Henry to move the stored items in the building to another storage building on my property. It was a joy to work with them, and I ended up giving them a bunch of loot that I wasn’t going to be using in the future. That was fun. I hope their parents aren’t upset with all the stuff we loaded into Sam’s car.
I am not a big do-it-yourselfer in the grand scheme of things, but with smaller jobs that I feel I can handle, I’m all-in. I have avoided huge projects and things that have deadlines. I had enough deadlines to last two lifetimes when I was in the work world. Now is the time to make plans come to fruition.