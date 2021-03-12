I’m lying in bed the other night and I hear a commotion in the older part of the house. Quite often it is Bentley, our three-legged cat ambushing Gracie, his older cousin. They will tussle around, knock things over and chase each other up the stairs and disappear for a few hours. They were both curled up on our king-sized bed sound asleep. I got up to investigate and walked out into the kitchen and the dining area on silent leather-soled moccasins. The full-length glass and steel door that opens onto our glassed-in porch has Venetian blinds built in between the layers of glass. My significant other usually closes those blinds at night, but on this night they were open. I silently went up to the glass, reached over and turned on the porch light, and there was one of the fattest, healthiest looking raccoons I had seen in ages attempting to get into the recycling bin.
Instead of fleeing back out through the pet door where it came in, it scooted deeper into the porch when the light came on. Great, just what we need, a raccoon living out there and getting into the garbage. Speaking of the garbage, I had emptied the garbage can the day before and left a bag of garbage on the porch to use the can to mark a spot for Treehugger Farms to deliver a cord of wood that day, and that night Mr. or Ms. chonky raccoon had come onto the porch for the first time and ripped open the bag and made a mess. This night's visit was merely a revisit to see if it would be as lucky as the night before. No such luck. The garbage can was back on the porch but the lid was closed and garbage was in it safe and sound.
I opened the outside porch door and left it open, went back into the house, and waited for the raccoon to leave. It did not. My tendency in these situations is to overthink a solution. Maybe I could smoke it out. Nope, I didn’t have anything that would generate smoke without creating a fire hazard. How about discharging a firearm to scare it out? Nope, too close to cars and buildings to safely do that without upsetting neighbors. My solution was to go back out on the porch, turn on all the lights out there, speak to the raccoon in a stern voice imploring him or her to leave while the leaving was good. I went back inside, sat at the dining table, and watched for it to exit. Less than five minutes later it loped out the porch door and headed west.
While I was sitting there I thought about what this night visit meant. What it meant was that once a raccoon finds a food source, others will come. When my daughters were young one of them accidentally left a deck slider door partially open before we left the house. When we returned after dark two raccoons scampered out of a kitchen cabinet where the cat food was stored. They came back and hung out in a cherry tree beside the deck a couple of times, but when they came up empty-pawed they moved on. That was a simple solution; all we had to do was remember to close the deck slider. This pet door situation could be different. What if the plastic locking wheel built into it didn’t work or was broken? I went out and checked it. I turned it to keep the pet door from opening inward, tested it, and it held. I had visions of needing to build a wooden or metal inner door that would swing down and lock into place at night. I had already designed it in my head trying to keep it as simple as possible.
Once again there was no need to overthink it. All I had to do was remember to lock the pet door at night and Mr./Ms. chonky raccoon would find some other food source. I have to admit it was a cute thing. Yeah, I know they get vicious when you get too close, but they’re so much fun to watch. Maybe just a little cat food in a bowl every ... nope, not doing it.