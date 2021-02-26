We all know a perfect person. They never make a mistake and everything they do is flawless and absolute perfection, right? I can tell you from experience that those people spend a lot of their time covering up their mistakes, distancing themselves from any kind of trouble, polishing their image, and just being good little all-around fakes. There are a lot of politicians in that group. I have the utmost lack of respect for their ilk because their behavior exposes a serious lack of character and a willingness to misrepresent themselves as trustworthy or honest. They are the type that will go back on their word, lie to your face, and stab you in the back when it benefits them because we all know that it’s all about them. Just ask them. Their actions will tell you. If you find yourself among a group of them it is best to extract yourself, and if that isn’t possible be ready for a long and difficult siege that only the very strong can endure.
Having been in such situations I can tell you that you’d better get over your fear of looking like a fool because people of weak and deficient character will call you a fool at every turn just to make themselves feel superior. It’s the realm of little minds. Once you don’t care when you hear them say “she has no idea what she’s doing” or “he isn’t qualified to do what he does” you will have learned how to identify the world’s true idiots. We humans, are born to err. When we do we usually learn from it. In my lifetime I’ve learned many things from trying, failing, and trying again. Had I given up the first time I heard some provincial twit tack a permanent label on me for learning something honestly, I never would have gotten anywhere.
I remember wanting a summer job so badly that I took a job at a plywood factory that was on strike. I did not know what the union and the strike was all about. When I applied for the job off site the manager told me not to ride my motorcycle to work. He said that I had to meet him on the other side of town and ride in with the other “scabs” in his van. On my first ride into the job, our van was the target of an acid attack by the picketers. One guy was burned superficially. I learned why I couldn’t ride my motorcycle to work.
By the end of my first night at the plant, I was running a massive cutting machine because the usual operator was out. The next night I was piecing and gluing large pieces of wood together in a machine. I made mistakes, felt foolish but I learned. On subsequent nights I alternated between one dangerous machine and another and made it through the rest of the summer without losing a limb in a machine or an eye to an acid attack. I was glad when summer was over and I went back to school. I was only 16 at the time and was not old enough to run any of that equipment. Now that was foolish.
I was in a rock band in high school. I never learned to read music. The lead guitarist would show me the bass parts and I would memorize them and somehow I got through. I learned that I could not sing and play the bass at the same time. I learned this on-stage in front of a crowd of my peers. It was humiliating. When I played the bass without singing it wasn’t very good. Some people laughed at me. I didn’t get overly upset about it but during a long dry spell of not playing out, I sat in my room hour after hour hammering away at the bass until my fingers were raw. I developed a fingering technique that worked for me and went easy on my fingers. Our band was hired to do a big dance in a neighboring town that summer and everyone was talking about how good our band sounded. At least I wasn’t holding anyone back. It took a lot of looking like a fool to get to the point where my playing and my bandmates’ playing became popular.
We all have a choice. We can earn our experience in this world honestly and openly, or we can learn to manipulate the truth, manipulate our image, and choose a fantasy persona over who we are. It was my luck to get tossed into the embarrassed bin, but I like myself better for it.