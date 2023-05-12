Recently I wrote about the high price of new and used cars. I didn’t mince any words about how I feel about the current market conditions. Over the weekend I did make a move and bought a gorgeous Honda Ridgeline pickup. I traded my daily driver and paid up. I’m not feeling any buyer's remorse, primarily because the Ridgeline is so competent.
The class of truck that the Ridgeline represents is something new in pickups. Yes, Ford made a unibody construction F100 pickup between 1961 and 1963. They didn’t make many of them and abandoned the idea until the recent introduction of the new Ford Maverick unibody pickup. What’s the deal with unibody construction?
Before the advent of unibody construction, cars and trucks were built with the body-on-frame method. Unibody construction eliminates the heavy full frame and utilizes smaller, lighter subframes front and rear. The weight savings allows for more fuel efficiency and cheaper production costs. Nowadays most cars utilize unibody construction, and full frames have become the exclusive domain of trucks. The Honda Ridgeline and the Ford Maverick are the exceptions, and other manufacturers will soon be introducing lighter, smaller pickups. That move is creating a new class of trucks that addresses the need for smaller, more fuel-efficient pickups. Case-in-point is the size of pickup trucks these days. Compare a 1968 Chevy C-10 to a new and comparable Chevy 1500. The new Chevy is huge in comparison. Even the once compact Toyota Tacoma is now a bigger mid-size truck. Not everyone wants a bigger truck, and now the market is correcting itself to address this “new” market niche.
When my old Dodge Dakota bought the farm I decided that I wanted a smaller, more fuel-efficient truck to replace both the Dodge and my Toyota RAV4 SUV. I wanted to replace the truck with a truck that would also function as my daily driver, but the kicker was the need for reasonable gas mileage. The Honda Ridgeline delivers.
Driving the new truck home from the dealership over 60 miles away, I got as much as 27 MPG. My 2014 Ford F150 never got that kind of mileage, and even my 2016 GMC Sierra with a V-6 got poor gas mileage. Unbelievably, my old 2005 Dodge Dakota never did much better than 15 MPG, and it was a mid-sized truck with a V-6. In the ensuing days, the Ridgeline hasn’t gotten less than 24 MPG. The mileage is great, but the Honda engineering is fabulous. The tailgate lowers in a conventional manner, but it also opens like a door when desired. Yeah, Ford already did that back in the 1960s with the Country Squire station wagon, but Honda put the feature on a truck. Once open, there is a locking panel that opens for more storage under the bed. My wife and I went grocery shopping with it and our cooler for frozen and refrigerated foods fit into the lockable bed well, including all the grocery bags. Very convenient.
Next up, the all-wheel-drive Ridgeline has a towing capacity of 5,000 pounds. Yes, you give up some towing capacity with a unibody pickup, but for most of the things I tow, 5,000 pounds is sufficient. Couple all of these features with four doors, seating for five, heated leather seats, remote start, and dual climate controls and you’ve got a very useful tool that is comfortable, too. Bravo, Honda, for building a truck with outside-the-box innovations and Honda-build quality and durability. Now I will shut up about cars for a while.