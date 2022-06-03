There was just a little bit of anxiety leading up to the event, but in the end, it proved to be just another day, albeit a nice one. That was the way she wanted it, and I fully concurred. Getting married does not have to be a huge deal, and for my new wife and I, it wasn’t
I think it was maybe in February I said to her, it’s time we grew up and got married. That seemed to strike a chord with her and she pondered it. We had several matter-of-fact discussions, mostly centered around what she did not want. I took that as a tone-setting statement. If she wanted something low-key, private, or whatever, it was fine with me. I had no demands, not that she did either, it was just simplicity that she was after. Having received that message, we worked out the details mutually and she chose to seek out her fifth-grade teacher who was also a Justice of the Peace to officiate.
Her fifth-grade teacher just happened to no longer be a JP, so she kindly recommended someone she felt would be a perfect choice. She was right. A couple of weeks ago we met with Betsey Bates at her home and immediately knew that she was the right choice. The right choice for what?
The idea seemed to evolve that we would stand out on our front lawn with its lovely view and get married by a Justice of the Peace in attendance, and no one else. That is how it went down. Well, there was one exception. Gracie, our long-haired part Maine Coon Cat observed from the deck.
It was the simplest of ceremonies, with Betsey instinctively picking up on the bare-bones vibe of the event. We exchanged rings, hers being a classically simple silver band, mine being a silicone orange and black ring. A flexible ring that won’t rip a finger off should the hand get caught in some machinery. You know, practical.
What about a honeymoon, some folks asked? No, we have had our honeymoon for the past two decades. We have done a lot of traveling, and we do not feel like it now. We chose a long weekend for our wedding, which seemed to work out well.
We have five children and eight grandchildren between us. We are getting older. There is no reason for excitement, so we made it a non-event.
I can now call my fiancee my wife. No more need for terms like "significant other." That is about the only difference. Everything else is just the way we like it. No controlling, no possessiveness, no indifference, no fanfare. Just two people who enjoy each other, slowly growing old together, comfortable with themselves, and looking at the world with a similar view.