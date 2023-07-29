The English language has always been an evolutionary thing. Reading a book from 1850 is quite different from reading a book written in 2023. Even the delivery of the written word is electronic rather than printed on paper. Occasionally we all run across new words that have made their way into the English language. I saw a listing online (online is a relatively new word itself) recently that listed 60 new words that the site encourages the reader to use. Words like “blert.” It means a cowardly person. Are they serious? What are the odds that blert becomes a widely used word in the next few years? I’m not seeing it. There are plenty of new words that did not exist previously, many having to do with the internet or technology.
One of my pastimes is watching YouTube videos about automobiles. The genre covers everything from “Will it run?” videos to programs about customizing vehicles. The YouTubers who produce the content are becoming a fraternity of sorts. They often pick up language from each other. They borrow phrases and speech patterns from their fellow automotive YouTubers frequently. One rather snarky YouTuber is Thomas Mortske of Mortske Repair in North Dakota. He makes comments based on movie dialogue, and his editor will drop in the original clip where the phrase was used. When Mortske is describing something, he will often use the quote: “You can tell by the way that it is.” The movie clip that the editor drops in is of a guy in hiking garb out in the woods patting the bark on a tree while stating “You can tell it’s an Aspen tree by the way that it is.” It is mildly amusing. So before you know it, guys like Derek Bieri of Vice Grip Garage, originally from Nebraska, now use the quote in his automotive videos. Bieri has 1.5 million subscribers to his channel. Will they all begin using this quote as well?
This kind of cross-pollination is even more widespread when it comes to shortening up the language. Kevin Brown of the YouTube channel Junkyard Digs in Iowa tends to drop the words “to be” when describing what a car requires for repairs. He will say “distributor needs replaced” or “windshield wiper needs replaced.” Suddenly all the mid-western Youtubers have begun dropping these same words. My fear is that this mild language abuse will spread like wildfire among the automotive community and then spill into general usage. Before we know it, you’ll hear people say “Yeah, my dishwasher needs replaced.”
The other automotive YouTubers have already begun picking up Kevin Brown’s habit of shortening sentences. I’m annoyed by this, yet I am no language snob. I have enough difficulty writing coherently in English, much less speaking it. When I started writing this column more than twenty years ago, I heard about English teachers at Springfield High School having a field day with my sentence structure and punctuation. Regardless of my challenges with the language, written or verbal, I still shudder when I hear the trend of shortening-up sentences by dropping words.
Why can’t Kevin Brown use one simple preposition followed by a verb? It takes less than one second to say “to be.” Are our lives too busy now to speak in complete sentences? Maybe someone added up all the time it takes to say “to be” in a lifetime and decided we could gain a week, a month, or a year by dropping them when we speak.
If you died and came back in a hundred years, would you be able to understand the English of the future?