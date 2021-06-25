Neuropathy or tingling and numbness of your feet is caused by all sorts of things. I’m not sure what causes mine but it isn’t M.S. or diabetes. It could be poor circulation but I don’t show other signs of that. Whatever it is, the condition has impacted my love of motorcycling. That and a general weakening from aging and inactivity. When I would paddle my motorcycle out of the garage it became difficult to balance it and my left foot seemed to be the weaker of the two. I dumped one bike and put a big old dent and scrape in the gas tank. I recently talked about either giving up motorcycling or converting to some form of a three-wheeler. I made that conversion on Juneteenth by taking delivery of a 2021 Can-Am Ryker 900. I have now joined the ranks of the converted.
For over 30 years I’ve ridden with my friends Pete and Bun. Husband and wife, these two hard-core Harley riders live to ride. They’ve logged over 300,000 miles on nine Harley-Davidsons that they have owned over the years. A few years ago Bun mysteriously became a Can-Am rider by purchasing a new Spyder. She raved about it. A lot of our contemporaries probably ignored her but my respect for her judgment planted a seed in my brain every time I saw her and Pete on their bikes. Pete with a Harley, Bun with a Can-Am. Questions always came up and she answered with great enthusiasm about her three-wheeled passion.
I used my photoshop skills to put a track and skis on photos of Bun’s Spyder to poke fun at its Bombardier Ski-Doo roots. She took the ribbing good-naturedly. Within a couple of years, Pete converted to a Spyder. Well, none of us was getting any younger and I began to see the Can-Am concept as a natural progression for aging motorcyclists who were looking for a different kind of ride. Dumping my Harley in my garage due to neuropathy was the catalyst for my ultimate conversion.
As Juneteenth dawned, Pete and Bun rolled into my yard and I seated myself on the pillion of Bun’s Spyder. We had an enjoyable ride across the hills of southwestern New Hampshire to the dealership. My black and yellow Ryker with the optional windshield was waiting in the line-up at the dealer. I completed a bit of paperwork and a quick orientation and we were off, just like old times.
I was tentative with the handling. Bun had given me a couple of weight transfer and relaxation tips that really began to jell. We did a rest stop in Henniker and agreed on lunch in Keene. The ride to Keene was where it all came together for me. There were plenty of twisties where my cornering technique just got better and better. Fifty-two years of riding experience suddenly meant nothing as my brain began to adapt to new pathways and a new style of riding. It was challenging and exhilarating all at the same time.
By the time we made our lunch stop in Keene, I had a newfound respect for the three-wheeled Can-Am experience. The torque off the line is addictive, fun, and very useful. I’m almost ready to say that there is a degree of added safety to these bikes but there is still a lot of exposure and plenty of risk so I’m on the fence. I simply like having a reverse gear and enjoy stopping without having to put my feet down.
Among bikers we met on the road I noted that more waved than not, indicating that acceptance is gaining rapidly. I am now among the converted and I truly get it. Thanks to Pete and Bun Smith for once again showing the way.