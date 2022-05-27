I bought a used Craftsman mower in Deering, New Hampshire, and used it for several years. I got super busy and hired a neighbor to mow my lawn. At retirement, I wanted to mow my own lawn again, so I pulled the Craftsman out of storage. My friend Paul the Home Inspector got it running for me again. Storage did not do the lawn tractor any favors, and I attribute its gummed-up carburetor to the equally crappy gasoline full of corn alcohol for its condition. Ethanol mix gas is hell on small engines. Since getting the Craftsman in service again, I have made it a point to run nothing but Sunoco 93 premium in all my small engines. It is supposedly ethanol-free, and it has made spring start-ups a breeze for mowers, motorcycles, and two of my old cars. However, nothing kept the old Craftsman from wearing out. Last year at this time, I was shopping for a replacement riding lawnmower. There were none to be had that was worth anything.
In May of 2021, I decided to bite the bullet and order a mid-range John Deere riding lawn mower with a reliable Kawasaki V-twin engine. They said it would get delivered in August, so I had to make the Craftsman work until then. In August, I received notification that my John Deere would not be getting delivered until early November. It continued on. Just before the new mower was to arrive, I called the dealer and asked them to add a snowblower attachment, so I could keep my Dad’s driveway clear through the winter because there were issues with the road that inhibited the use of a snowplow. I think I finally took delivery of the tractor with snowblower attached in January.
I used it to keep my Dad’s driveway open, but could not store it in the garage because the former owner still had it full of belongings. I covered it and parked it outside. It promptly froze into the ground, where some runoff happened. It was late spring by the time it thawed enough to retrieve. We loaded it onto my Dad’s trailer and brought it to my house where I had to remove the snowblower attachment and install the mower deck. This chore is taking me forever thanks to a rather long hiatus due to COVID.
Now I need to mow my overgrown lawn, and the John Deere is still not converted for lawn mowing. Out of frustration I threw my heavy-duty battery charger on the old Craftsman mower, pumped up the leaky tires, and put the dying device back in service.
I was racing the clock to get the lawn mowed thanks to thunderstorms building to our west. The Craftsman struggles to make it up hills, and its tired, dull mower blades make it necessary to do multiple passes over the same ground to get a decent cut. It bogged down numerous times. I had to get off and push to make it up minor grades, yet it soldiered on. The rain held off longer than expected, so I was able to mow at least half an acre. I kept thinking that if I had that brand new John Deere in service, the lawn would be done before the deluge started, but it was not to be.
I was able to get the Craftsman into the garage just before the rain got heavy. Soon the John Deere will be taking its place inside. The Craftsman mower will get sold. I thought about how much it cost to buy the thing, how many years of service it had given me, and how it didn’t owe me a thing. I’ve worn out three riding mowers over the years, getting nearly two decades out of a couple of them. If I take good care of the John Deere, it should be my last. I have to give the Craftsman mower credit for its final performance as it made one last trip around the turf.