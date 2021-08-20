Words of advice: “Never store a popular recreational item in a difficult-to-access place.” I thought I was being smart. Our two kayaks always seemed to be getting in the way until I had some time from my son-in-law Marino. He is always able to get the job done regardless of the difficulty. I had some extremely high strength nylon rope so I asked Marino to hang the kayaks from the rafters of our metal garage. As always he got it done without any help and the red and green kayaks happily lived among the rafters for years. Every time I thought about taking them down I deemed it too much of a chore to bother until my wife/fiancee asked if I’d like to give them away as a wedding gift. I said sure, we got them down and away they went.
Now that I’m retired I have more time to pursue interests and my enjoyment of being on the water in summer and fall is one of them. I started shopping for kayaks. It came down to a couple that I liked, a 10-foot Pelican sit-on kayak and a Tucktec folding kayak for easy storage. The Tucktec is one sheet of heavy-duty plastic with riveted-on clamps and various cutouts and creases. It folds like origami into a carry case of sorts, then unfolds into a flat sheet that you fold into a kayak following a few simple steps. The seat is already within the folds held by straps and there are a couple of slotted foam bolsters that fortify the gunwales. Snap and buckle the thing together and you have a great kayak for lakes and ponds. The downside: If you get out of the thing while on the water, you’re not getting back in. It will swamp at every attempt. It’s good for staying as close to the shore as you are willing to swim.
The Pelican on the other hand can be boarded again if you should slide off into the water in the middle of a lake. It’s just bulky and a pain to store and transport. I would be happy with either kayak because they both suited the kind of use I intended. My wife/fiancee agreed, which made the whole thing much more feasible. I was showing her the Tucktec on my laptop a while back and she pulled out a credit card, handed it to me, and said “buy it.” I replied that I didn’t need her to purchase it and she said “Birthday present.” I acceded and ordered it.
All the hot weather hit us and I kept looking for that kayak to show up and it never did. My birthday came and went, so after having lunch with my oldest daughter and her family in Keene, N.H. I walked into a sporting goods store, found the Pelican in stock, and bought it. My wife/fiancee was in Rhode Island that day and when she returned we decided to cancel the order for the Tucktec.
Before we had a chance to cancel the foldable kayak we got an email informing us that the Tucktec had shipped. Well, fine I suppose, we’re both going to use them. Now we’ll see which one gets the most use.
I already know where I will store the foldable kayak, that’s easy. The 10-foot Pelican? Maybe I can stuff it in a garden shed in the back 40, well out of the way but easily accessible. You can be assured of one thing: I will not be asking anyone to put them somewhere that I am reluctant to try and retrieve them from, no matter how clever my storage idea sounds.