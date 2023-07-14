Remember back in the 2000s when the buzz in business was the paperless office? I ordered paper and print products for my employer and laughed as the copier paper orders continued to get larger and larger. Yet we all were going paperless. It seemed to take two decades, but paper consumption at my employer finally went down. Now that I am retired, I have no idea if that trend has continued, but here’s what I am learning:
The pandemic had a significant impact on the concept of the paperless office. That is because so many more people worked remotely during those years. Cynical me, I viewed most employers as taking advantage of home workers by not providing them with printers, with the express goal of forcing them to use paperless systems already in place. According to one survey that I read, 68 percent of respondents did not buy a printer when they worked remotely. Only 9 percent got their employer to buy them a printer. Interesting.
So are we still going paperless in this country? Yes, great strides have been made in recent years, but we’re not there yet. I still use my printer occasionally, but my wife uses it more. We’re still working on a ream of paper I bought two years ago. When I use the printer, I print things out for my father, or I will print documents needed for my records. That means documents I don’t trust any computer or cloud to retain reliably. However, I want to take this opportunity to say that home printers suck.
If you buy a $59 printer on Amazon or from any retailer, you get a piece of junk that will betray you when you need it the most. The cheaper printers are simply horrific. They are also difficult to connect to your Wifi signal. I somehow managed to hack a connection to my last printer, but don’t ask me how I did it because I couldn’t recreate the process. I tried watching YouTube tech videos to hook up the printer. Many of the folks who make these videos are providing a needed service. In many cases, English is not their first language, and they can be difficult to understand. Add the heavy accent to the sound quality of a tinny cheapo microphone, and suddenly that video is useless.
My not-so-paperless home office recently came to a standstill when my relatively reliable Canon printer suddenly and loudly croaked. I tried everything to save it. I watched repair videos, pulled the guts out of the machine and cleaned it, ran diagnostics; you name it. I hurled it onto a stone walkway on the way to the trash barrel, where it splintered into about nine pieces. It wouldn’t even explode into dozens of chunks like I hoped it would. I wanted a glorious clatter of busted plastic chunks to rain down on the walkway, but the pitiful thing had to be slammed into the stone twice to get nine pieces.
I had already decided to buy a new and more expensive printer to replace it. My Hail Mary attempts to save it were met with frustration, I spent four times as much on the replacement Canon printer. It is probably easier to connect and should be a better-built machine. The Canon printer I destroyed had actually been better than the three previous printers I had, so I figured, why not give the brand another chance?
I just completed the new printer set-up. It already failed to connect to my Wifi. I may go paperless anyway and attach the new printer to a rope, put it in my boat, and call it an anchor.