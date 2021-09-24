Without referring to the latest census information, you can gauge a change in your area by how far you can drive without having to dim your lights for oncoming traffic. I learned this colloquial method from my former neighbor Raymond B. Hitchcock, rest his soul. Ray was a Springfield, Vermont native who went on to become the Commissioner of Natural Resources for the state of Minnesota. During the latter years of his career, he had a weekly meeting with his boss, Governor Jesse ”The Body” Ventura. Ray said that he liked the guy and they worked well together. Then Ray retired and moved back to his native Vermont. I think he wanted to get back here for the better weather.
Ray became quite active in several local organizations and was the secretary for the Vermont Covered Bridge organization. He even built his own genuine covered bridge using time-tested traditional construction techniques. It connected his land on both sides of Guild Brook and was wide enough to accommodate the big ATV I sold to him. In his local travels, he noted that driving from Brattleboro to Rockingham on I-91 at night was not like it once was. “Now you have to dim your lights so often for oncoming traffic that you might as well leave your headlights on low beam for the entire trip. It isn’t like it used to be.” As usual, Ray was spot-on in his observation.
I was reminded of this during a similar night drive a couple of weeks ago. If I insisted on dimming my lights for every car I met on a 20-mile drive locally, the constant dimming of the brights became a pain in the backsides. I told myself “just leave ’em on low beam you oaf!” I’d like to add that I am usually a stickler for managing my headlights courteously and safely. I remember when growing up that I would receive instruction from my Motor Vehicle Inspector Dad about the courtesy and safety of proper headlight etiquette. At the time I never would have imagined that the frequency of dimming one’s headlight could be a reasonably good ballpark estimation of a growing population.
Yes, I recall many an evening drive when dimming your lights for oncoming drivers was relatively rare. Today it is a great indicator of how much our local traffic density has increased. The days of driving from point A to point B in Vermont is a much more crowded activity. The recent influx of COVID escapees relocating to Vermont is most certainly having an impact that we all are experiencing. So far I’m seeing it as a win for our little state. I’ve met several interesting people who moved here with an appreciation for the way things are. They did not come here to recreate the conditions from which they just escaped.
More people usually means more business, more tax revenue, and an increase in sharing space on the road, space in public, and our neighborhoods. You might find that you don’t have as much elbow room as you once had because just a few extra people in a state like Vermont is more noticeable. I have been saying for years that we live near the largest population centers in the eastern United States and that a population increase was inevitable. If you need more proof just give it the dimmer switch test and see for yourself.