Traffic density continues to build in southern Vermont and New Hampshire with each passing year. It’s good and bad, like everything. I have noticed that a number of drivers have no clue about negotiating a roundabout. They resort to the Eastern European method of driving: the car that gets there first wins. That tactic generally results in a copious amount of fist-waving, swearing, and fender-benders.
The basic rule for entering a roundabout is to yield to the vehicles that are already in the roundabout. Instead, the Eastern European tradition is to race into the roundabout in an attempt to beat the cars already in the roundabout, thus resulting in a traffic free-for-all. You need to trust me on this one; it works much better and creates less stress if you follow the yield-to-cars-in-the-roundabout rule.
Brattleboro’s Putney Road roundabout worked better when there wasn’t a giant conifer tree in the middle that obstructed vision, making the roundabout far more dangerous to negotiate. Drivers in Brattleboro appear to understand how to negotiate a roundabout better than drivers in Keene, N.H. The only problem in Brattleboro is the roundabout tree. My suggestion is to donate the tree to be used as a Christmas decoration in November and December at some other location, thus requiring that it be cut down and removed permanently.
The new Winchester Street roundabout in Keene is nice, and the visibility is great. However, Eastern European roundabout rules seem to apply there, so it has become a race to see who gets into the roundabout first, fenders be damned. I shouldn’t pick on the Eastern European drivers so much. I witnessed tire marks on the tanks of motorcycles parked adjacent to the roundabout at the Champs Elysee in Paris. It seems that Western European roundabouts are just as aggressive. How do tire marks on the gas tanks of motorcycles happen? I guess the automobile bulls into the roundabout, and if a motorcyclist is in the way, the automobile goes up and over the bike, or something to that effect. I am assuming a number of things here.
On a recent trip to the Burlington area, I was subjected to at least one incident of that great Connecticut tradition of trap-and-go driving on the interstate. If you are a Connecticut driver, you are highly likely to enjoy a little game I call trap-and-go.
Here’s how it works: first, stay in the passing lane at all times. When you come upon a slower driver in the right lane, adjust your speed to match the slower driver, who is usually riding along with their cruise control on. When the slower driver comes up on a car in front of them that is driving even slower than they are you can do the trap-and-go. By matching their speed while riding along next to them the blue plate driver has trapped the original slow guy behind the even slower car so that he has to tap his brakes, thus canceling his cruise control and disrupting his smooth ride. That’s when the Connecticut driver speeds up and goes on by the both of you. It is guaranteed to annoy other drivers, and that is the primary purpose of trap-and-go. I have never seen a driver from another state pull that stunt. Way to go, nutmeg state drivers.
Finally, my last point is another yield issue. Southbound vehicles on Route 5 in Westminster can veer right and head up to the I-91 interchange at Exit 5. However, they must yield to traffic entering the ramp feeding in from northbound Route 5 drivers wishing to go to the I-91 interchange. Many southbound drivers seem to completely ignore that yield sign, and they speed up when they see other drivers headed for that merge point in front of them. That nearly happened to a guy in front of me today driving a gold mini-van, but he managed to get in front of the idiot who ignored the merge sign. I was the one who got cut off. He clearly saw that the non-yielding car had cut me off where I had the right of way, so what did Mr. gold mini-van driver do? He flipped off the non-yielding driver and threw the remains of a half-eaten sandwich at her. I nearly had to pull over from laughing so hard.
So, watch yourself in merge and yield situations, and if you get victimized in one of those situations, remember to check the offender’s license plate. That alone will likely say everything you need to know about who they are.