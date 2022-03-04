It is 5:33 a.m. and I’ve just awakened from a deep sleep. I have one of the most sophisticated automatic alarm clocks known to men or women. This clock does not trigger an electronic tone or a radio station. It is subtle, like the alarm clock I once had that gradually and gently increases the intensity of a light bulb that emulates the rising sun. No, my alarm clock peeps. It starts with a very brief and low volume squeak. The clock also changes position, emanating from the floor to the left of my head, then it moves to the right side of my head and emits another short squeak or peep. Its duration is less than a second, then it transitions from a peep to a kind of popping sound very close to my left ear. Occasionally it will make a whirring sound. It can sense my lack of movement and responds by increasing the popping noise. These unique sounds do not come from a source of AC or a battery. This damned thing is 100 percent biological with hair and a heartbeat.
My grandson Henry named our little three-legged male cat Bentley. Henry domesticated the little cat with the deformed leg. He did not teach Bentley to be an alarm clock. I inadvertently created that function. All I did was respond to Bentley’s little ministrations to awaken me so I would let him out. Winter or summer, light or dark. Five thirty AM with alarming accuracy. Time to hunt.
Instead of hunting, Bentley could be hunted if I let him out before the sun rises. We have coyotes, fisher cats, and bobcats roaming the surrounding hills and forests. Our road is bordered on the north by a forested State Park. It is heavily forested to our east and west. We get more than our share of wild visitors. The best that I can do is keep Bentley inside until the sun has risen. This routine has kept him from becoming breakfast for some nocturnal predator.
The problem is Bentley’s persistence and inability to take no for an answer. He becomes relentless, clawing at the side of my mattress and walking on me. Ignoring him is futile. It has forced me to come up with a solution that is safe for him while allowing me to get a bit more sleep. I call it purgatory. For Bentley it isn’t heaven or hell, it is something in-between. I let him out onto our glassed-in porch.
The outside door on the porch is closed, keeping Bentley safely contained until I let him out. That door has a pet door built into it. The pet door had to be blocked off because raccoons saw our cats coming and going and decided they could come and go as well.
There is a nice butcher block work table on the porch that I am storing for my biological father. Bentley perches on the table where he can see outside. Later in the day, I prop open the porch door for cat ingress and egress. Bentley will often come onto the porch and catnap on the table because it gets a good deal of warming sun. The porch provides the cats with a relatively safe haven during the day. If a neighborhood dog or a human visitor comes along, the cats use the porch to hide from their sight.
Instead of calling it the porch, I am now referring to that special place as purgatory. It gets used as a staging area for the transport of our recycling. It functions as a storage facility, housing a freezer and a rarely used sauna. At one time, I had a hot tub on the porch where I would soak and smoke cigars. My wife/significant other didn’t use the hot tub much, so I finally decided to give it up. I think she found the smell of cigar smoke off-putting. But the cats never cared. So now the glassed-in porch is their domain, and for Bentley, it is purgatory from 5:30 a.m. until the sun is up.