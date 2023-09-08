Since the advent of the internet, astounding amounts of information is being shared. Enough information is out there to allow you to get a Ph.D. in practically any field, but the rub is that you have to figure out how to process it. The internet is still the Wild West of information with no rules, no order, and no way to make sense of it all unless you have a mind that can parse it in an organized manner. How many individuals could actually do that?
Instead, we have the world's knowledge unlocked and fully exposed without so much as a simple road map. It is like getting a miniature working model of a nuclear power plant without directions. It might just be one giant information disaster. Why? Because so many people wield knowledge like a chimpanzee wields a loaded pistol. You had better take cover if you entered into that arena.
I often wonder if the majority of our labor issues in this country are not precipitated by a couple of generations of individuals with just enough misguided knowledge to either make themselves dangerous or make themselves impediments to progress. Here is what I am getting at:
Our capitalist society is more transparent than it has ever been. What has been exposed is our class system. There is no doubt that we have a wealthy class that is now being called the exploitation class. I doubt that anyone reading this actually knows a person in that class. No, the multi-millionaire down the street is not part of the 1 percent. The guy who drives a Mercedes and owns a half-million-dollar home is not a part of the class everyone loves to hate. The actual exploitation class is directing lobbying efforts in Washington and manipulating money on Wall Street. Many of them live by a philosophy that has been with us since society began. Their class is well-educated and well-financed, and they control things. The rest of us are here to prop them up, do the grunt work, and make their lives comfortable. They expect that from you and me, and their entitled attitudes reflect that thinking.
We, on the other hand, suspect anyone with a higher salary or more responsibility than we have. In the current workplace, we watch our “betters” like a hawk and love to tear them down and criticize them at every turn. It makes most managerial jobs nearly impossible to sustain for long.
This all comes back to how much information we think we have. The man or woman who is a manager in a company and makes a few thousand dollars more than the rest of us is not the enemy. They are attempting to make a company work, yet we treat them like the enemy at every turn. I’m sorry if I am bursting someone's bubble, but the manager or co-worker in a higher position than you most likely knows nothing about being a part of some exploitation class. They are too busy being exploited by someone or something that they cannot even identify. That is how our system works, even if we don’t want it to work that way any longer.
The power of all the information in the world being at our fingertips is useless if it can’t be directed in a way that benefits more than just a few privileged individuals. There probably isn’t a recipe on the internet to address all of society's failures without a complete breakdown of order and the system that currently gives us our daily bread. We have an information challenge every bit as big as the ills of society. It’s as if we are stupid from information overload because no one has figured out how to corral all of our information into simpler terms with clear directions for greater societal equality. Then again, I am probably just as full of it as the next guy.