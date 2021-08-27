For a good portion of my life, I have suffered from severe migraine headaches and stomach upset. Back in the 1970s, I had the full battery of allergy testing where you receive pinpricks on your back with specific allergens, then the allergist rates the skin reaction on a scale. I recall that animal dander and certain trees got the angriest skin reactions. I did allergy shots for years, and I’ve taken over 67 million antihistamines, or at least it feels like I took that many. I doubt that I was ever symptom-free for more than a couple of weeks at a time for decades. I accepted the suffering to have pets, something I would do again for all the happiness they have brought to me and my family. It was a family member that thought my health issues might be something else entirely.
One of my daughters has embraced a lifestyle that is all about food. Her beliefs are centered on the principle that good health begins with good food. I took her enthusiasm for food with a big grain of salt, and at times her strident beliefs about food and health were met with indifference from me. I’ve been amazed at how much she knows about food and health even though it wasn’t her main focus in college. I recall that some on campus called her “The Hippie Chick” because of her somewhat bohemian leanings and natural food knowledge. She worked on an organic farm in the summers and seemed to be drawn to the entire process from food production to preparation. She graduated with degrees in communications and languages. Interesting.
Years later when my oldest grandson had developed some issues with foods my daughter learned that he was gluten intolerant. Whenever he would come to visit I was given strict instructions on what I could and could not give him to eat. My lack of understanding of his gluten sensitivity made me throw my hands up in frustration and I ended up asking her to pack his food whenever he came over for a visit. I felt that I couldn’t do anything right when it came to my grandson’s food intake. I remember being admonished one time when my daughter said “You know Dad, gluten intolerance has a genetic component. You should get tested.” Sure, I’ll run right out and have that done. Not.
It wasn’t until I had lunch with my motorcycle riding buddies Pete and his wife Bun that I finally got the whole gluten thing to penetrate my rather thick skull. When we ordered food there was a discussion about what Pete could and could not eat. I inquired about this development and learned that he is gluten intolerant. He described his symptoms and the light bulb flashed on in my head. I recalled that my daughter’s persistence about gluten had motivated me enough to ask my doctor about it. He said I could get tested or I could simply cut gluten from my diet and see what happens. That’s what I did after that fateful lunch with my old riding pals.
It had been nine weeks since I made the change. I hadn’t had one migraine headache and my stomach upset was greatly reduced. The other night I went to a social gathering and decided to eat some foods that had gluten. I paid later that evening with a hellacious headache. I experimented a couple of nights later with a certain type of old grain bread. Same results. I am now a believer.
The dietary change is making a big difference in my quality of life. I wish that I had pursued what my daughter had suggested back when she first made the connection. I’m just grateful that I’m finally feeling better after so many years of simply putting up with it. Yes, I’m an old idiot who suffered needlessly because I didn’t listen.