Toyota came up with a parts inventory plan after World War II that made the company more efficient and helped it to recover faster. It’s called “Just-in-time” supply manufacturing. The parts and components flow into the assembly plant just in time to be assembled, saving the company warehousing costs. Because of the scarcity of land and dense population conditions in Japan, the plan made sense and it was highly successful. Just-in-time became the darling of business schools that tend to crank out greedy little schemers who benefit from the work of others with ideas like OPM, or other people’s money, reducing staff for cost saving to get raises for themselves, and ideas like just-in-time manufacturing. It all adds up to MBA or Me Before All. It works in all businesses and this MBA slime is a pox on humanity.
So the Me Before All crowd has turned the world of manufacturing into a just-in-time scheme to boost stockholder returns and allow companies to buy back stock, thus inflating its value. Seems like a win-win until something like a global pandemic comes along and exposes just-in-time’s big weakness. How did just-in-time fail? It made lumber prices increase by 400 percent. It made it so you can’t buy a brand new pickup truck right now because there aren’t any because they can’t get computer chips for them. Try buying a lawn tractor or a motorcycle helmet or a new refrigerator. It’s on backorder because it hasn’t been built yet. After all, the parts and components haven’t made it to the factory just in time.
The current situation in Japan has not changed. The component and the part manufacturer is maybe 50 miles from the Toyota final assembly plant. Just-in-time still works there. But the Me Before All version of just-in-time in much of the rest of the world doesn’t work that way. The chip manufacturer is in Seoul while the Ford final assembly plant is in Dearborn, Mich. When a pandemic raises chaos with global shipping, those chips might be floating in the Pacific 50 miles off the Port of Los Angeles because the governor closed several of the gantry cranes due to the pandemic and the ships can’t unload. Hence the huge flaw in just-in-time manufacturing when it is applied for the purposes of greed to benefit an individual such as a self-centered CEO. Never forget that we all pay for their beautiful homes and unlimited travel and lavish lifestyles while you’re trying to figure out how to pay the mortgage on your half-acre lot with a 2-bedroom ranch on it.
I’ve read articles about how businesses will respond to the problems and the slow recovery that just-in-time manufacturing exacerbated. Well, don’t count on them learning much of anything. The pinheads at business schools have populated the boardrooms in America with enough of these greed bags to evaluate the situation and conclude that just-in-time still offers the stockholder a better return than investing in building warehousing to alleviate shortages and inconvenience to the consumer. Just remember, we don’t count. So the next time there is a huge disruption in the world, even though we can fix the supply issue, it won’t be addressed. If you could crack open the soul of every business school graduate or holder of an MBA (Me Before All) it will reveal the fetid smell of a weasel in heat over personal gain.