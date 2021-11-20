We have trouble right here in America, and it is one of those I-told-you-so scenarios. Personal greed is now the ruling class, and that is a widely held belief. Democrats claim that it is the domain of Republicans. Republicans convince their constituents that Democrats are giving away their tax dollars. Meanwhile, we are all getting gamed. A lot of us know it. What many of us are perceiving is the breakdown of society. That is likely not the case because we cannot afford to allow society to break down. What is more likely is a period where a few token concessions get made, and a lot of smoke is blown up workers’ backsides from the ruling class.
If anyone reading this remembers Stevie Wonder’s 1973 song “Living for the City,” you know what I am getting at. In his song, Wonder illustrates the conditions that lead to economic desperation. That ultimately leads to crime in urban black America. Fast forward 48 years; the warning lyrics of the song are happening to masses of people all over our country, regardless of color. The last lines of the song say, “This place is cruel / no where could be much colder / If we don’t change, the world will soon be over / Living just enough, stop giving just enough for the city.” Let that sentiment marinate in your mind for a moment.
The city is the analogy for exploitation. In Stevie Wonder’s song, it is an extreme form of exploitation. In 2021, it no longer looks extreme. We focus on billionaires like Jeff Bezos, who gets accused of exploiting nearly everything and allowing society to crumble while he takes a leisurely joy ride into space. That is a big picture view of the problem. If we drill down to a more local scenario, the atmospherics are not as dramatic, yet they are no less damaging.
Imagine a case where two office workers suddenly find themselves in a situation where they get asked to process the work of four people. The forms and contracts that they process are not rocket science, but they are also not simplistic. It takes many months to train a person to do the job. Those two office workers are drowning in work needing to be processed. They reach out to the owners of the company for help. The owners appear to be nice guys. They offer the equivalent of thoughts and prayers for their employees’ situation and fail to hire and train the two qualified people needed to alleviate the crushing pressure. Why? Greed. Because these employees have been handling the workload, but at a high personal cost. Both employees begin suffering health and emotional distress. The owners continue to rake in huge sums of profit on the backs of their overworked employees. Any promised relief never materializes and once the profit and loss figures look good enough, the owners sell out to a much larger company. They get unimaginable amounts of money by doing this.
Lives are compromised by that way of thinking and operating. Employees get abused. The owners say to themselves, “Low-level people should have gotten a better education so they would not be on the bottom.” Believe me when I say that a person motivated by greed can make up anything to cover their bad behavior and sound perfectly justified with their self-aggrandizing explanation.
We are there now, nearly everywhere you look. Extreme, exploitative treatment is the reason people do not want to work for certain employers. Corporate greed has taken away decent, affordable health insurance, eliminated pensions for retirement, allowed workplaces to become hostile and barren. The current situation we are in is what you get.
Capitalism works by using a certain amount of exploitation. It is not evil or no longer viable. It has been twisted and distorted to extremes by greed. Blame and accountability get shifted to the government. Instead, responsibility should get shouldered by the very owners and captains of industry who benefit. With great reward comes greater responsibility for the people who made you successful. My advice is this: Exploit less, care more. Change before it is too late. To those who think they got away with it, think again. Everybody knows. You reap what you sow.