We’ve had some frustrating losses due to power surges for years. I’ve suffered electronic damage from lightning hits at the first house I owned. Lightning has not hit anywhere near my current home so far. No, we're plagued by frequent power outages followed by a power surge when the electricity gets restored.
Fortunately, I have a good surge protecting power supply for my computer and studio equipment. There was not enough room on the thing to plug in my security cameras, so they were taken out by a surge some time ago. Replacing them was a big hassle. The same thing happened to the circuit board in my pellet stove. I ended up junking it and went back to a good old-fashioned wood-burning stove to replace it. The whole deal was expensive but now we won’t be without heat should the power either fail or surge its way to more electronic destruction.
Surge protecting backup battery supply units do not last forever and you eventually have to replace those. I’ve only had to replace one so I consider myself lucky. I know I should do a home audit of every vulnerable electronic device and buy surge protectors for each one. It would require a number of them because nearly everything is now managed by one chip or another. Even my toothbrush has a chip in it. The washing machine and dryer have sensors in them controlled by some microprocessing chip, as does the dishwasher and gas stove. Yup, even our propane gas cookstove, and range have electronic controls. You can’t get away from this stuff.
I swear, if we ever get hit by a weaponized warhead designed to create a giant electromagnetic pulse, everything will stop. Everything. The household junk created by such a catastrophe would cripple our nation's landfills. Retailers would be able to name their price for replacement electronics. We are not just a little vulnerable to something like an electromagnetic pulse attack, we are lie-on-the-floor-with-your-belly-exposed vulnerable.
I only wanted to whine about a big digital clock in our bathroom that recently got “pulsed” to death. The numbers were blue and over an inch tall. We didn’t need a night light in the bathroom because the clock functioned as such. Then it got unceremoniously fried by some power outage that lasted for three seconds, followed by a surge. I had the thing mounted near the ceiling on one wall. The electrical cord for it was a bear to conceal. Resetting it after an outage always required a step ladder and some unsavory language. When it was permanently put out of commission I had to replace it with something that lit the place up like the old one. Great, a clean sheet of paper to replace it with a clock that did not need resetting after every little blip in electrical power delivery.
I found a digital clock with big, well-lit numbers. It has a battery backup built in. Now resetting it is no longer an issue. Mounting it on the wall and hiding the power cord was still a hassle requiring salty language and a step ladder. Wow, technology to the rescue of technology. We shall see just how long it takes one blip of a surge to cause the time bandit to return.