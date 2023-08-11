Many philosophical, political, and social issues are discussed in my father’s “Pavilion” over a hand-rolled cigar these days. The pavilion is simply a wood and metal roof recently built over an existing concrete pad next to the brook that flows through my father’s property in Windham County. Admittedly, it is nicely appointed with outdoor furniture, ceiling fans, a gas-powered fire pit, curtains, and an outdoor pool table. However, the important relaxation that takes place is based on our discussions about a myriad of topics. Opinions are proffered, dissected, and seriously considered. Occasionally we’ll have a guest, like one of my father’s neighbors. That always livens things up. One of my dream guests would be Irwin Wilmot (not his real name) a famed Vermont/New Hampshire broadcast engineer whose opinions I have always valued. Hey Irwin, why don’t you join us for lunch one of these days?
The recent local flooding has been a regular topic in the Pavilion. We’ve been hoping to get the kayaks out to explore more local lakes this summer, but it looks as if the flooding has done a major number to water quality. My wife and I recently did a Sunday drive in our Miata that took us to the lakes in Ludlow and Plymouth. The lake water, over two weeks after the flooding, was a muddy mess. It reminded me of my father’s opinion about rural lakes dotted with dozens of camps and cottages. He refers to those types of lakes as having “A ring of filth.” After the rather shocking sight of our local lakes, I did some reading on how pollutants get into lakes. Here’s an excerpt from an online website:
According to Surfrider.org, a water quality organization, “The #1 water quality problem in areas serviced by individual wastewater systems like cesspools and septics is nitrogen contamination of fresh and marine waters. Conventional septic systems consist of a septic tank that allows the solids to separate from the liquids. Within the septic tank, bacteria digest the sewage sludge that settles on the bottom. The liquid effluent then flows into either a leaching pool or drainfield, and then the effluent slowly leaches out into the surrounding ground where it percolates through the soil until it joins groundwater and eventually surface water flows.
When septic systems are situated properly with sufficient separation between the drain field or leaching pool and groundwater, most of the pathogens (bacteria, viruses, etc) are filtered out or bind to dry soil particles as the effluent trickles down toward the groundwater. The effluent that eventually reaches the groundwater, however, is heavily polluted with nitrogen (and some phosphorous). The nitrogen-laded groundwater flows downstream towards surface waters like lakes and streams, and ultimately the ocean.” Author: Maria Diaz.
The thing to remember is that these systems work just fine until a flood occurs. I’m aware that some local lakes have been closed to recreation until mid-August. I saw a comment on Facebook the other day that put forth an individual’s opinion that stated he would wait until next summer to go out on a local body of water. From my stints at the Vermont Conservation Camp on Lake Bomoseen, the belief is that water can clean up relatively quickly in rivers and streams, while lakes take a while longer. We should be fine within another week or two, but it helps to make inquiries about water quality before you head out onto a lake.
I’m looking forward to getting in some kayaking on places like Lowell Lake over the remainder of the summer. As for “The ring of filth”, it’s simply a matter of time before we can enjoy the lakes that are ringed by camps and septic systems.