When I was 20 years old I had to surrender my driver's license because I could not afford the compulsory insurance required by the state. Why did they require it? Because I had so many speeding tickets that I was deemed a high-risk driver. Looking back, I’m sure that was an accurate assessment. I spent a year walking, hitchhiking, and riding a bicycle to work. My young wife and I couldn’t even afford to have a telephone in those days, so arranging a ride when she wasn’t available to drive me somewhere was problematic. I had simply created one more hardship in a life that was fraught with hardships at the time.
I took my bitter lesson head-on and dealt with it, as much as I did not want to. It was a reckoning of sorts, going through it built character. I needed some character in those times. Admittedly I met some nice folks who offered rides. I got plenty of exercise, and in the good weather, I enjoyed riding my bicycle. I did not do what many folks in that predicament tend to do. I did not drive a motor vehicle illegally. For some unfathomable reason, I had just enough common sense to avoid compounding my problem.
Time heals all kinds of things and it slowly passed enough for me to get my license reinstated. I managed to keep my driving record clean long enough to shed all those points on my license. However, it did not end my tendency to press hard on the loud pedal when I was in a hurry. I was in a hurry a lot, yet I do not recall what the big rush was all about. Probably had something to do with what is now called ADHD. I can attest to the fact that it is a real condition with very real consequences, and speeding was one of them. When you are constantly late you have to “make time” somehow.
As I have aged I have slowed down considerably. My last ticket was issued many years ago. It was a case of absent-mindedness in a 3/4 ton truck that lulled me into not registering the speed at which I was traveling. That excuse did not sway the polite Vermont State Trooper one bit. I swear he looked as though he was not old enough to shave, but I learned rather quickly that he was not born yesterday. I have slowed down even more since that incident. Now I am the old poop dawdling down the road with an angry line of cars behind me. That line is usually made up of people who have not had to walk for a year after losing the privilege of having a driver's license.
In the present day, I am usually a very law-abiding citizen. Any instances of excessive speed are borne of boredom or simply feeling my oats. My new Can-Am three-wheeled motorcycle has been tempting me with its sophisticated electronic stability, braking, and attitude controls. As I have become more confident with the trike's handling, I have also met the electronic limits that are wisely built in to it. They manifest themselves in selective braking and throttle control, keeping the machine firmly planted on the road. However, I knew that the limits could be exceeded by choosing the sport option on the controls.
For the very first time, I chose that option today. I simply wanted to see what the sport limit was in the corners. I chose a paved, quiet road that is sparsely traveled and hit the button. What a thrill! It was like I had suddenly shed 40 years of aging and responsible living. I slid around one right-hander with glee, only to spot a couple with a dog crossing the road up ahead. I backed it down to a walking pace, got way over in the other lane, and politely waved to the surprised couple as I passed. Now I know the limit and can quietly shove the scofflaw in me back beneath the layers of living that I have done. When it comes to letting that scofflaw loose, one must choose wisely!