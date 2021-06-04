I don’t claim to know jack squat about the lumber business. Anything I may have learned I picked up secondhand from my Grandfather or my Father from overheard conversations or the occasional trip to see somebody about selling off some timber. That time frame was in the 1950s and ’60s when my Grandfather was still selling off pieces of land in Ludlow and Plymouth for wood. My father had been pulled out of high school to drive a log truck for my grandfather during the depression when he logged off Bald Mountain, which straddled the town line between Plymouth and Bridgewater. The next time they logged parts of it I think he sold the wood to Cersosimo’s in Brattleboro. I was maybe four years old when we all stood around in Cersosimo’s lumber yard and I played tug-o-war with a Boxer while the adults talked logging. That’s the sum of my knowledge of that business so I don’t know why the prices of building materials ie: processed wood products have gone through the roof.
I do know a couple of people who have been directly impacted by the price increases. Well, three to be exact. Me and two other guys. I have a small project for an entry-way mudroom, one friend was considering building a camp, and another a large garage. When the prices for materials go up by 400 percent you only have a few options. Delay your project, scale it way back, or find alternative materials. One option is to build with green wood from a small local mill, something I have had done before to save money.
When I had a garage built on my property at my first home I got the wood from a small mill in Cavendish. I’ll never forget taking off from the stoplight at Downer’s Four Corner’s and having the entire pickup load of wood slide out onto the road when I accelerated from the light. I got it put back into the bed in a hurry. The next day the crew arrived and used that green lumber to frame in the garage. It has been standing for nearly 30 years and that wood dried perfectly in place without a twist or a warp anywhere. My daughter owns that house now and the garage still looks great.
Last summer my friend Paul and I built a small woodshed up against a metal carport I have. The cost to build it with green wood from a mill in Springfield, New Hampshire was under $500. Paul did a similar project building a cool greenhouse with lumber from the same place and used windows that he sourced here and there. His costs were exceptionally low as well. There is a lot to be said for these small mills that are in just about every town locally.
I suppose milling logs is a thing that gets in your blood. There’s got to be a great deal of satisfaction to be able to harvest wood from your property, run the wood through your mill, and see it used to build useful things like a shelter for animals, people, and equipment. Right now the folks who have a love of sawmills are becoming the front line for supplying people who simply cannot absorb the cost of dimensional kiln-dried lumber from places like the big box building supply stores. I and those two other guys who have projects have already beaten a path to the door of those small mill operations. There will be more to follow.