This spring, the spring of 2021, I was better prepared for the awakening of the engines than at any other time in recent years. Why? Smart chargers. I have five smart chargers in two garages at our home and three smart chargers in a garage on another property that I own. All but one of the smart chargers has been working 24/7 all through the fall and winter. The one charger on my Mazda Miata only comes on when I turn on the yard lights. That is just the way that garage was wired when I got the place. It is convenient/not convenient. For keeping an already weak battery charged throughout a Vermont winter it is not a convenient set-up.
Today I decided that it was time to awaken the Miata from its long winter slumber. I got in, inserted the key, turned it, and nothing. The battery was completely dead. I wheeled my big charger over to the trunk-mounted battery and hooked it up, giving it the full 200 AMP treatment and gave it 15 minutes. When I tried it again it started immediately. The battery was problematic last summer and it is due for replacement now.
A couple of days ago this big former Marine with a New York accent that I befriended and somehow ended up moving to the same town, nagged me about selling my Wheel Horse Tractor. The tractor had sat idle for a few years and last summer he got it running, I ran for new parts like front wheels and a starter and he fixed it. After evaluating it he suggested I sell it. I listed it online last Friday at his urging and it sold within 15 minutes at the full asking price. Now all I had to do was see if it would start and get it out of the garage on my other property.
The Wheel Horse had sat all winter on the smart charger, its battery being perfectly maintained 24/7. It had always run well in the past so I climbed on, pulled out the choke, turned the key and it came to life on the very first crank. Not bad for a 45-year-old tractor! The new owner showed up with a trailer and was able to drive the tractor onto it and take it away to Connecticut for another chapter in its long and storied life. For him, the timing is just right because the rototiller attachment is just the thing that he needs. Do I need to replace this tractor and its handy hydraulic bucket? I’m going to try and tough it out and see what happens.
The remainder of my smart chargers is connected to motorcycles, a collectible Mercedes sports car, and my lawn tractor. I’m most concerned about the lawn tractor. It has always been stubborn when it comes to awakening in the spring. It’s not very old and you’d think that it would roar to life at first prodding. No, this modern wonder is the mule of the fleet. It has a wonderful floating mower deck that does a beautiful job on my big acre expanse of green, but getting it to go has always been a challenge. Its hydrostatic drive makes it impossible to move if it won’t start, leaving me to resort to unhooking it underneath so it will freewheel. I’m crossing my fingers that this spring the smart charger will make a difference and spin that starter over so fast that it can’t help but roar to life. Now that’s optimism for you.
Short of removing eight batteries and bringing them inside for the winter (which I refuse to do), running smart chargers that keep the batteries constantly charged and prevents damaging battery sulfation is the way to go. These Chinese chargers were once $15 each. Now they are over $20 each, but if they reduce the number of batteries I have to replace each spring it is a small price to pay.
