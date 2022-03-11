My BioDad (a new term I coined for brevity) was talking about a conversation he had earlier in the day. He was conversing with a friend from Fairfax, up in Franklin County. He invited his friend and his wife to come down to southern Vermont for a visit. After relating some of the conversation’s details he was silent for a bit. Then he said, “They have no idea what lies south of Burlington.” It’s important to note that my BioDad was born in Brattleboro and grew up having spent time in Claremont, N.H., then in Springfield, Vt. throughout WWII and a few short years in Woodstock. For the most part, he spent the next 65 years or so up in Franklin County after graduating from The University of Vermont and post-graduate work at Goddard College. He just moved to Westminster after a very long hiatus in northern Vermont. His statement about his friends not knowing anything about southern Vermont told me a couple of things.
First, he is enjoying being back here, where his life started. He has been relating all sorts of stories about life here in the 1930s, 1940s, and early 1950s. He talks about his time spent in the co-op program at Springfield High School and how he was on a career path to becoming an engineer until his family moved to Woodstock after the war. He was in that program with my two older cousins from my adoptive family. They both had great careers stemming from the co-op program. Secondly, his thoughts about his northwestern Vermont friends not understanding what southern Vermont is about reinforced that old truism about Chittenden County being dissimilar from the rest of the state.
One of the best advantages of living in southeastern Vermont is its proximity to Boston, New York and other destinations to our south. One of my favorite places is Northampton, Calvin Coolidge’s home for much of his life. The conversation about my BioDad’s friends up north occurred while driving south to Northampton. I wanted to show him one of the destinations that makes life in this area more interesting.
Northampton has a unique culture reflected in the goods and services offered there. It is diverse and tolerant, which suits us quite well. It is also home to my favorite furniture store of all time, Fly By Night Furniture. Being an artist, my BioDad has been looking for distinctive furnishings for his new home. That was our mission, and he found all sorts of things at Fly By Night that piqued his interest. He ended up buying an ultra-modern table lamp, a very distinctive metal shelving fixture, and a beautiful sleeper couch made in Ukraine. The salesperson told him that it was probably the last piece from Ukraine that the store was likely to ever get.
After furniture shopping, I took him to my favorite Thai restaurant. After an excellent lunch, we headed back home. He kept remarking how much he liked the experience and the proximity of Northampton to our area.
The point of this exercise is to illustrate just how fortunate we are to live in this unique area. We enjoy small-town living and its lack of sprawl and roads choked with traffic. We can take brief sojourns into the more urban areas to our south all in a half-day, close enough to allow us to return to our quiet home towns. I don’t know about you, but I can only take the more heavily populated places for a brief period of time. I like that we can enjoy the culture and diversity without getting overstimulated by traffic, crowds and over-aggressive drivers.
Southern Vermont has its own flavor. With influences due to our proximity to three bordering states, one can differentiate this region of Vermont from others. I returned here after living in other places. That is because this neck of the woods works just fine for me.