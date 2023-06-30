We’ve recently been trapped in a strange weather pattern, with only a rare break. Sure, it is a typical summer heat and humidity pattern but occurring earlier than usual. The thunderstorms are almost constant, or at least it feels like they are never-ending. Add some Canadian forest fire smoke, and we suddenly have an unpleasant atmosphere. This coincided with a couple of projects in my life that were scheduled to happen, like the concrete job.
My father has encouraged me to put a concrete floor in one of my garages to turn it into a workshop. He wasn’t aware that I had planned this project years ago. He enjoys doing concrete work just a few months before his 90th birthday. Fine by me; if he wants to manage the concrete installation, I’m OK with it. We built a form inside the building. It was hot and humid when we did that part of the job, and it was no fun for either one of us. It took us both a couple of days to recover.
Two days after we recovered, the concrete truck delivered nearly eight yards of fiberglass-reinforced high-strength concrete. Things happen fast when the slurry comes down the chute and into your building. At that point, it is incumbent upon the concrete workers to spread the goop evenly over the top of a network of steel rebar reinforcement.
My Dad and I were the concrete workers. The footing was difficult amidst the steel rod and thick cement. The humidity was unbearable. While screeding the surface with a board, I ran out of steam, and my father, twenty years my senior, finished my section for me. Admittedly I succumbed to a combination of medical conditions that I suffer from, one of which requires surgery in the coming weeks, but I still felt like the apocryphal ninety-pound weakling.
Once recovered from that project, my father and I embarked upon one of his projects that required planting ground cover on a rock-strewn hillside. We loaded a cart full of plants at Home Depot and hauled it to the entrance of the garden center in the extreme humidity. The garden center had suddenly closed, and we had to detour through the main entrance. What a pain. Once inside, we learned that the garden center closed because they heard thunder. The employee told us, “The garden center is all metal, and we have to close it if there’s a chance of lightning.” What? Is it all-metal? So you are essentially in a metal cage, right? Are you aware that in the event of a lightning strike, you are safer in a metal cage like a car or, say, a metal garden center at Home Depot than you would be while standing outside?
Once back at my father’s home, we hauled the plants across a brook, and he planted them on the dangerous steep rocky bank. I handed the plants up to him and packed dirt around the root balls. Then a real thunderstorm with real lightning hit, and we got soaked, but all the plants were in the ground. Neither of us fell on the steep rocks or plunged into the brook, but we were exhausted.
Once we recover from the latest project, it will be back to my garage for a thick epoxy coating job to finish the concrete floor off in high fashion, complete with contrasting paint chips embedded into the paint.
With our luck, once that last project is finished, we may finally get a break from one of the most unhealthy weather patterns we’ve experienced in years.